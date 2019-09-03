IND A vs SA A, 4th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - Sept 4th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 151 // 03 Sep 2019, 13:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

India A sealed a series win on Monday and will look to continue in the same manner against the tourists South Africa A on Wednesday as well in the fourth ODI. Both teams will square off once again in Trivandrum with a couple of changes expected from the Indian set-up with Shreyas Iyer set to lead them for the remaining ODIs.

While South Africa has impressed in bits and pieces, the Indians have capitalized whenever there has been an opening for them to do so. The last two games have been close with South Africa coming close to registering a win. They will hope to go one step further this Wednesday and add respectability to the scoreline. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

India A:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Prashant Chopra, Sanju Samson, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande and Ishan Porel.

South Africa A:

Temba Bavuma(C), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Khaya Zondo, Matthew Breetzke, Theunis de Bruyn, George Linde, Willem Mulder, Gihahn Cloete, Heinrich Klaasen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jensen, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla

Playing XI Updates:

India A:

Advertisement

India A side will take it to the field with Shubman Gill set to open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan. The Indians are spoilt for choice with Sanju Samson and Anmolpreet Singh fighting it out for a spot in the top order along with Shreyas Iyer. Nitish Rana should keep his place in the side while the likes of Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube add strength to the batting order. Tushar Deshpande has been a consistent performer for the A side and should share the new ball with Shardul Thakur.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Gill, Iyer(C), Samson(WK), Rana, Bhui, Dube, Chahar, Sundar, Thakur and Deshpande

South Africa A:

Not many changes are expected from the Proteas with Heinrich Klassen and Anrich Nortje looking good with bat and ball respectively. Kyle Verreynne should be included for this game at the expense of Khaya Zondo while Junior Dala could make way for Marco Jansen or Beuran Hendricks. Much is expected from the opening pair of Malan and Reeza Hendricks with Temba Bavuma's experience also coming in handy. Lutho Sipamla was decent in the third ODI and will look to build on the performance come Wednesday.

Possible XI: Malan, Reeza, Breetzke, Bavuma(C), Verreynne (WK), Klaasen, Linde, Fortuin, Dala/Jensen, Nortje and Sipamla.

Match Details:

India A vs South Africa A, 4th ODI

4th September 2019, 9:00 PM IST

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report:

As seen throughout the series, Trivandrum has put out good batting tracks with a hint of turn for the spinners. The only black mark on the venue would be the weather with the forecast showing persistent rains throughout the whole day. This renders the chance of a match taking place being bleak on Wednesday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klassen is in good form for the Proteas with 133 runs in three games. He is a viable candidate to fill in as the wicket-keeper in the fantasy side while Sanju Samson is a good alternative as well.

Batsmen: Shubman Gill was rested for the third ODI and will looking to make amends on Wednesday. Along with Reeza Hendricks, Gill is a must-have in the fantasy team. While captain, Shreyas Iyer is also good option to have in the side, the likes of Temba Bavuma, Janneman Malan and Shikhar Dhawan could be suffice in rounding off the batting department.

Allrounders: Shivam Dube has impressed for India A in both the ODI and Test format over the last few weeks. He is another must-have player in the side while George Linde's big hitting abilities are also worth being picked. If included in playing XI, Sundar could also earn some fantasy points with his off spin.

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur and Lutho Sipamla should do well with the new ball come Wednesday while Bjorn Fortuin's economical spin bowling is also one to watch out for. Although Tushar Deshpande has the ability to extract extra bounce from the surface, Rahul Chahar is the preferred candidate to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Shubman Gill is the preferred option with the KKR batsman expected to come good on Wednesday. He is one of the most consistent performers for India A over the last year or so and should score some runs while the South African duo of Reeza Hendricks and Temba Bavuma are good options for captaincy as well on a good batting track.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klassen, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Shivam Dube, Lutho Sipamla, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Temba Bavuma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Reeza Hendricks, Shreyas Iyer, Matthew Breetzke, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Bjorn Fortuin and Lutho Sipamla. Captain: Reeza Hendricks, Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill