3 differentials you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 4th Test between India and England

The fourth and final Test between India and England is all set to commence at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow.

India need at least a draw to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship, which is scheduled to take place at Lord's later this year. England, on the other hand, will look to spoil the hosts' party and pull level in the series.

Both captains - Virat Kohli and Joe Root - hinted at very few changes in their respective team combinations. While India are likely to field Umesh Yadav in place of Jasprit Bumrah, England might replace Stuart Broad with a spin option in Dom Bess.

India's squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

England's squad for the 4th Test: Joe Root (c), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Dom Sibley, Jofra Archer, James Anderson

The usual suspects like Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel will certainly fetch you points. But if you're in the mood to employ a high-risk, high-reward strategy, here are 3 differential picks who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 4th Test between India and England.

#3 Ben Stokes (ENG)

Ben Stokes hasn't had a great series. He managed a superb fifty in the first innings of the 1st Test in Chennai, but Ravichandran Ashwin has tormented him since.

Ashwin has dismissed Stokes more times than any other batsman in Test cricket, and the southpaw needs to find a way to counter the off-spinner. He seemed to decide that attack was the best form of defence in the second innings of the 3rd Test, and attempted to play his shots against Ashwin.

Although he was eventually dismissed LBW, Stokes showed enough in that innings to prove that positivity is the best way for a left-hander to trouble Ashwin. With this knowledge in mind, he might play a substantial knock in the 4th Test, especially if the pitch doesn't turn as much as it has in this series.

Stokes will also likely play as England's third pacer, and could pick up a couple of handy wickets if the conditions allow it.

#2 Shubman Gill (IND)

Another player who scored a fifty in the 1st Test but faded away afterwards, Shubman Gill is in search of a big innings to repay the faith the team management has shown in him.

The young opener has found a variety of ways to get out in this series so far, but there's enough evidence to suggest that a big score is round the corner. Gill doesn't have any technical shortcomings, and it's only poor shot selection that has led to his downfall.

Gill has an excellent first-class average over 60, and that doesn't come without a serious hunger for runs. We can expect him to do well in the 4th Test, especially against England's rather poor bowling attack.

#1 Zak Crawley (ENG)

The only England batsman to score a half-century in the 3rd Test, Zak Crawley made a superb return from injury. Taking the struggling Rory Burns' place in the side, the 23-year-old drove and flicked with abandon.

Crawley was also decent against the spinners, but found himself falling to Axar in both innings of the Test. If the England batsmen do make adjustments and play for the line instead of the turn, they could do well in the final match of the series.

Crawley could be among those who make an impression. The right-hander has a Test double hundred to his name, and has displayed an insatiable appetite for runs. He could be an excellent differential captaincy pick in your Dream11 team for the 4th Test between India and England.