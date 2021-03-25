3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between India and England

India and England face off in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 26.

The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the series, courtesy of their dominant 66-run win in the opening match. Debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna impressed, while Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul returned to form for India.

Virat Kohli's men will look to seal the series and give fringe players an opportunity in the final encounter. While Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the series, Rohit Sharma is facing a race against time to be fit for the clash.

England, on the other hand, will have to live up to their billing as the World Cup champions and arguably the best white-ball side in the world. Captain Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings suffered injuries in the previous game, and the availability of both players is under question.

India's squad for the 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

England's squad for the 2nd ODI: Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Matt Parkinson, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Reece Topley

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between India and England.

#3 Jos Buttler (England)

If Morgan doesn't recover from his split webbing in time for the 2nd ODI, Jos Buttler will take over the reins of the side. The wicket-keeper, who scored only 2 in the 1st ODI, is due a big score.

Buttler bats at No. 5 for England, and he has finished a number of games for the team. He is one of the most destructive white-ball players in the world and can be backed to build upon the stunning knocks he played in the third and fifth T20Is.

Buttler is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between India and England.

#2 Virat Kohli (India)

Indian captain Virat Kohli may be without an international century since 2019, but he's slowly regaining his best form. After winning the Man of the Series award in the T20Is, he played a commanding knock in the 1st ODI.

Kohli was never in trouble during his 56-run innings, and only an uppish flick sent him back to the hut when he was looking very dangerous. Experts and pundits have backed the 32-year-old to break his century drought in this series, and it's definitely only a matter of time.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between India and England, Kohli could rack up a huge points haul.

#1 Ben Stokes (England)

In the absence of Test captain Joe Root, Ben Stokes has been asked to bat at No. 3 in the England batting order. The all-rounder had his first ODI hit in the middle since the 2019 World Cup in the 1st ODI, and although he managed only 1, he's in decent nick.

Stokes played a couple of promising innings in the preceding T20I and Test series, and has a great chance of contributing while batting in the top order. He also picked up three wickets in the last game, and is one of England's most trusted bowlers in the middle overs.

Stokes is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between India and England.