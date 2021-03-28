3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between India and England

India and England face off in the final ODI of the 3-match series at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 28.

India coasted to a 66-run win the series opener, but they were brought back to earth by the hitting prowess of the English batsmen in the 2nd ODI. Virat Kohli's men have an excellent record in bilateral limited-overs series, and they'll look to tap into the wealth of experience and talent they have in the squad to pull off another series triumph.

England, on the other hand, are arguably the best white-ball side in the world. Much of their success has been down to their maverick approach with the bat, and they might eye an improved bowling display in the series decider.

India's squad for the 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

England's squad for the 3r ODI: Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Matt Parkinson, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Reece Topley

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between India and England.

#3 Ben Stokes (England)

Ben Stokes picked apart the Indian bowling attack in the 2nd ODI

Ben Stokes has played every game of England's tour of India, and he has showed no signs of fatigue. The all-rounder has bowled a number of overs in each game while taking up any role asked of him with the bat, with the most recent being coming in at No. 3 in the absence of Joe Root.

Stokes put in an astonishing hitting display in the 2nd ODI, taking a liking to Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. Clearing the boundary at will and bowling at different stages of the innings, he is a value addition like no other.

Stokes is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between India and England.

#2 Rohit Sharma (India)

India and England Net Sessions

Rohit Sharma has gotten off to starts in both games of this series so far, but he's yet to register a big score - or even a fifty for that matter.

India's white-ball vice-captain is a big-match player, and always turns up when his team needs him to. With the series on the line, Rohit could turn in a vintage hitting display against an England pace attack that hasn't been able to take wickets regularly.

Rohit is in decent nick even though the scores don't suggest it, and we can't put it past him to end the series on a record-breaking note.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between India and England, Rohit could rack up a huge points haul.

#1 Jonny Bairstow (England)

India v England - 2nd One Day International

#1 on this list is a no-brainer. With a ninety and a hundred in the two matches of this series, Jonny Bairstow is in the form of his life and impossible to ignore.

The Yorkshireman has been in no trouble against the Indian new-ball bowlers, and has had able support from Jason Roy at the other end. He has also been supremely confident against the spinners, launching them over the straight boundary at will and employing the sweep to great effect.

Bairstow is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between India and England.