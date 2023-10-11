IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Oct 11, 2023

India will take on Afghanistan in today's 2023 World Cup match. The two teams have had contrasting starts to their campaigns at the mega event. While India defeated Australia in their first game, Afghanistan lost against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue have never lost an ODI match against Afghanistan before. Hence, they will start as the favorites to win today's 2023 World Cup match. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be keen to register their first win of the tournament.

The pitch in Delhi was a batting paradise during the South Africa vs Sri Lanka match last Saturday. The same venue will host today's 2023 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan.

Dream11 users will likely stack their teams with batters and all-rounders for this contest. Before the 2023 World Cup match starts, here's a look at the three players who could prove to be differentials in the Dream11 contests.

#1 Mohammed Siraj, India

Mohammed Siraj bowled an impressive spell of 2/17 in his last ODI match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Playing against South Africa on October 11, 2022, Siraj bowled five overs and picked up the wickets of top-order batters Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks.

All eyes will be on the Indian batters and the Afghanistan spinners today, but Siraj could end up proving to be a differential pick. He has a good idea of the conditions in Delhi. Plus, he has been in fantastic touch in the ODI format this year.

If India bowl first in this 2023 World Cup match, Dream11 users can even take the risk of selecting Siraj as captain or vice-captain.

#2 Shreyas Iyer, India

Shreyas Iyer is one of the biggest game-changers in the Indian team. However, fans will think twice before picking him in their Dream11 teams because of his failure in the last match against Australia.

Those fans must consider that Australia's fast bowling is of far superior quality to Afghanistan's. On top of that, Iyer played a lot of matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during his lengthy IPL stint with the Delhi Capitals.

Iyer got out for a duck in the last match, but if he gets going today, he could amass heaps of fantasy points.

#3 Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi failed to make an impact with the bat in his team's 2023 World Cup opener against Bangladesh. Shahidi was out for 18 runs off 38 balls.

Although Shahidi did not have a memorable outing in the last 2023 World Cup match, the Afghanistan captain was in fine touch during the Asia Cup 2023 tournament, which took place last month. Shahidi scored a half-century in each of the two games that he played.

If the pitch in Delhi helps the batters, Shahidi could chip in with a big score for his team. All eyes will be on Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, but Shahidi could emerge as the surprise top run-scorer for Afghanistan in today's World Cup match.