IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 22nd, 2019

Hot favourites India face minnows Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl, Southampton in the first game of what promises to be an exciting double-header on Saturday as part of the World Cup 2019.

While India haven't lost a game so far in the World Cup, they have been a dealt a huge blow in the form of Shikhar Dhawan's injury. Inspite of the drawback, they should enter this match as the clear favourites against an Afghanistan side devoid of any sort of confidence.

With the pitch slated to be on the slower side, Afghanistan will once again rely on their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to provide the breakthroughs and run the Indians close in this game.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Ali Khil, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Playing XI Updates

India

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to miss out on the next couple of games, Mohammad Shami should replace the pacer whilst adding more firepower with his ability to bowl at a good pace. Apart from the one change, the Indian side should remain the same with KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar doing well against Pakistan last week.

With the form in which Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in currently, India will be expected to make light work of Afghanistan and continue their charge in this year's World Cup.

Possible XI: Rohit, Rahul, Virat (C), Shankar, Dhoni (WK), Jadhav, Pandya, Kuldeep, Shami, Chahal and Bumrah.

Afghanistan

After playing with only two pacers against England, Afghanistan could bring in a pacer or two at the expense of Najibullah Zadran and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Rashid Khan recorded the worst figures for a spinner in ODIs but should be expected to bounce back as the batting order looks to fire in unison after a decent performance against England.

Gulbadin Naib will continue to bat at the top of the order alongside Noor Ali Zadran while the middle order will be expected to get some runs against the spin twins of India.

Possible XI: Noor Ali, Naib(C), Rahmat, Ashgar, Shahidi, Nabi, Rashid, Ikram(WK), Aftab, Dawlat and Mujeeb/Hamid.

Match Details

India vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 28

22nd June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The weather should ideally remain clear for the duration of the game with the pacers bound to get some help early on. As seen in the India-South Africa game, batsmen will find it tough early on a pitch that is a touch on the slower side.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni is the preferred option with his counterpart, Ikram Ali Khil batting too deep down the order for anyone's liking. Going by his current form and his superior skills behind the wickets as well, Dhoni is the ideal choice as well and should score some runs towards the end of the innings.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli is a must have for this game with the Indian captain due for a century this World Cup. Along with him, the duo of KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar are also decent options while Rohit Sharma's stellar run so far also makes him a worth-while pick. One of Rahmat Shah or Hashmatullah Shahidi would suffice as the final batting option.

Allrounders: Both Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi are brilliant options to have given their undeniable ability with both bat and ball. They are great picks from the Afghan roster along with star allrounder Hardik Pandya, who has been in decent form with both bat and ball.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah has slightly underwhelmed with the ball and should definitely pick a wicket or two on Saturday, making him a must have for this game. One of India's spinners could also be picked while star leggie Rashid Khan should be backed inspite of his no-show against England where he conceded over 100 runs in just nine overs.

Captain: Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are viable candidates for the mantle of captaincy with their unquestionable ability with bat and ball respectively. Both of them are due for a standout performance this World Cup and could make light work of the Afghans on Saturday. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are good options to consider apart from Kohli and Bumrah.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan and Kuldeep Yadav. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MS Dhoni, Ashgar Afghan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Jasprit Bumrah, Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

