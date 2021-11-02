IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 33

Match 33 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has India (IND) taking on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Team India are down for the count. With two losses at the start of their campaign, Virat Kohli and co. are desperately in need of a win as they take on Afghanistan. The Afghans, meanwhile, have impressed with their bowling attack leading the way so far. With Rashid Khan firing on all cylinders, India are in for a tough test, making for an intriguing contest in Abu Dhabi.

IND vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav/ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy

AFG XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi/Hamid Hassan, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Naveen ul Haq

Match Details

IND vs AFG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 3rd November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A sluggish track is expected at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with the spinners likely to play a significant role in the middle overs. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions, with run-scoring being relatively easy against the hard new ball. The batters will be wary of the turn on offer, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Dew is also expected to play a big role as the match progresses, with 150-160 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s IND vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of Afghanistan's best batters, with his ability against both pace and spin being noteworthy. Although he hasn't been in the best of form so far, one can back him to come good in the IND vs AFG clash on Wednesday.

Batter

KL Rahul: KL Rahul hasn't been able to replicate his IPL form in the ICC Men's World Cup 2021. Although the pitches aren't the best to bat on at the moment, Rahul's ability to play big shots and score runs at a quick rate makes him a good addition to your IND vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi has led the Afghans well with valuable contributions with both the bat and ball. While his bowling prowess is well-known across the cricketing world, Nabi's big-hitting ability makes him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah picked up a few wickets in India's loss to New Zealand on Sunday. Bumrah remains the only Indian bowler to take a wicket in this T20 World Cup and has looked a class apart. With this being a must-win game for the Indians, all eyes will be on Bumrah once again to deliver the goods with the ball in hand.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (AFG) - 257 points

Mujeeb ur Rehman (AFG) - 224 points

Virat Kohli (IND) - 85 points

Important stats for IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan - 7 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 7.00

Mohammad Nabi - 78 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 147.17

Jasprit Bumrah - 2 wickets in 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

IND vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rishabh Pant, Najibullah Zadran, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rishabh Pant, Hazratullah Zazai, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. KL Rahul to score 20 or more runs against Afghanistan? Yes No 0 votes so far