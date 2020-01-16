IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 17th, 2020

Just as India seemed to finally prove their credentials against a top-quality opponent in Australia, the tourists dealt them a reality check at the Wankhede Stadium. With a pummeling ten-wicket win over the hosts, Australia drew first blood in the three-match series. With revenge on their minds, India hosts Australia at Rajkot for the second ODI on Friday.

The Australians began their journey to the next ICC Cricket World Cup with a fine performance although the same cannot be said about India. With a batting order change and lack of penetration in the bowling attack, India looked clueless against the Aussies earlier in the week.

Nevertheless, with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in their ranks, India looks well-equipped to level the series. With this being a crucial game in the context of the series, both sides will ideally give in their hundred percent. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs AUS.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Playing XI Updates

India

Atleast one change is expected from the side that featured in Mumbai. Rishabh Pant is ruled out due to concussion which should pave the way for one of Kedhar Jadhav or Shivam Dube.

Although there has been a lot of criticism of India trying to fit in three openers in the side, KL Rahul will continue in the side with the KXIP captain set to don the keeping gloves. As for the bowling department, Navdeep Saini could come in for Shardul Thakur after a lackluster performance in the first ODI.

There is a possibility of Chahal featuring in the side as well with a couple of changes required of the Indians to make it happen.

Possible XI: Rohit, Dhawan, Rahul (WK), Kohli(C), Iyer, Jadhav, Dube/Jadeja, Kuldeep, Shardul/Chahal, Bumrah and Shami.

Australia

After a dominant performance with bat and ball, Australia should field an unchanged side for this crucial game. Warner and Finch will be key for them once again with the dependable duo of Smith and Labuschagne following them.

They have ample batting depth as well with Alex Carey assuming the finisher's role. Their bowling unit has a lot of variety with Starc and Cummins is wonderfully complemented by the South Australian duo of Kane Richardson and Zampa. With the Aussies coming into this game with momentum on their side, they will fancy their chances of a win on Friday.

Possible XI: Warner, Finch (C), Labuschagne, Smith, Carey(WK), Turner, Agar, Starc, Cummins, Richardson and Zampa.

Match Details

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

17th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Pitch Report

Another good batting track awaits the two sides in Rajkot with scores of over 270 being expected. While the pitch here has provided some help for the spinners in the past, the batsmen should be at ease once they get themselves in. With dew not playing much of a factor in Rajkot, batting first would be the ideal choice.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul is in good form of late with the Karnataka batsman scoring 47 in the first ODI as well. He is likely to continue in the top order and should get some runs as he is preferred over Alex Carey.

However, if the Australians were to bat first, picking Alex Carey wouldn't be a bad option with the southpaw capable of accelerating the scoreboard quite efficiently in the death overs.

Batsmen: After missing out in the first game, Rohit Sharma should make a big one in Rajkot. The newly crowned ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year would be eager to make amends as he is picked alongside Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

While one of the two Aussie openers, Warner and Finch would also be a decent inclusion, Shikhar Dhawan's record against the Australians holds him in good stead as well.

Allrounders: With the Australian openers demolishing the Indian bowlers in the first ODI, Marnus Labuschagne didn't get a chance to bat on his ODI debut. However, the Queenslander should get a chance to do so on Friday with a good performance expected from him.

Depending on who is picked in the side, Kedhar Jadhav and Shivam Dube would also make for a good pick while hometown boy, Ravindra Jadeja is a worthwhile option as well.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc are two of the best white-ball bowlers in the world. Their ability to nail the yorker and pick wickets consistently sets them apart. While Starc chipped in with three wickets in the first ODI, Bumrah struggled against Warner and Finch although much better performance is expected from the Mumbai Indians pacer in Rajkot.

While Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa are decent options for the second Australian bowling pick in the fantasy team, Kuldeep Yadav should get the nod over Shami with the chinaman troubling Finch on several occasions in the first ODI.

Captain: Rohit Sharma has fond memories of playing against the Australians in Indian conditions with his first ODI double hundred coming against them in 2013. Since then, Rohit has gone to pile on more misery upon Australia with the opener having seven centuries to his name against them in this format. Along with Rohit, the likes of Smith and Rahul are also viable multiplier picks while Kuldeep would also fit the fill if a bowling option were to be preferred.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Kedhar Jadhav, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Alex Carey, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mohd Shami and Kuldeep Yadav. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Kuldeep Yadav