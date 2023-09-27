IND vs AUS Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI – September 27, 2023

The final game of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday (September 27) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the IND vs AUS series after beating Australia comprehensively in the second ODI in Indore.

After being asked to bat first, India posted a mammoth 399 on the board, thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill (104), Shreyas Iyer (105) and fifties from skipper KL Rahul (52) and Suryakumar Yadav (72*). The Australian bowlers only managed to pick up five wickets in total.

The second innings was reduced to 33 overs due to rain and the revised DLS target was 317. David Warner (53) and Sean Abbott (54) hit fifties but it wasn’t enough as they got knocked over on 217 to lose the game by 99 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each for India.

Ahead of the IND vs AUS clash in Rajkot, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav (IND) – 6 Credits

Suryakumar Yadav in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Suryakumar Yadav has finally broken the code to batting in the 50-over format. He has been sensational in the current ODI series against Australia and has played blinder of knocks so far. After hitting a match-winning fifty in the first ODI, he again contributed in the second ODI.

Batting at six in the second ODI, Yadav hit six boundaries and as many maximums to score 72* off just 37 balls to power his side to 399. Suryakumar is striking the ball cleanly and is a player to look forward to in the IND vs AUS game on Wednesday.

#2 David Warner (AUS) – 8.5 Credits

David Warner in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

David Warner is back in form and it is a good sign for Australia heading into the World Cup 2023. Warner played a well-composed knock in the first ODI and followed it up by hitting another fifty in Rajkot. He has looked good in the series so far and will be looking to contribute in the final game.

Chasing a revised target, Warner played some wonderful strokes. He scored 53 off 39 balls before getting dismissed by Ashwin. His knock comprised seven boundaries and a six. You can rely on Warner to fetch you valuable points in the IND vs AUS clash in Rajkot.

#1 KL Rahul (IND) – 8 Credits

KL Rahul in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

KL Rahul has been scoring consistently for India since his return to the side. He has already hit two successive fifties in the ODI series so far and looks to be in a very good touch. The 31-year-old looked solid at the crease and played a handy knock in the high-scoring affair in Mohali.

Rahul hit three boundaries and as many sixes to score 52 off 38 balls before getting knocked over by Cameron Green. Rahul is a vital cog in the Indian batting lineup. With Shubman Gill being rested for the third ODI of the IND vs AUS series, you can bank on Rahul to score big.

