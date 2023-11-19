IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup Final - Nov 19

In what should be a cracking contest, India and Australia will square off in the ICC men's 2023 ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

With a spotless league-stage campaign followed by a 70-run triumph over New Zealand in the semi-final, India will enter the summit clash as slight favourites. A six-wicket win against Australia in the first group-stage match set the stage for their 10 consecutive wins thus far.

Australia, meanwhile, have shown great courage to reach the final showdown. With vast experience on their side, they have gotten better as the tournament has progressed and are currently on an eight-game winning streak.

The conditions in Ahmedabad should favour the batters more than the bowlers; Most Dream11 users are likely to stack their team with plenty of in-form Indian batters.

However, in order to win in any of the small or mega leagues, you will need to have a few differential picks on your team.

Before the teams are locked in for the grand finale, here's a look at three players who could prove to be differential picks in the 2023 World Cup summit clash between India and Australia.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav - IND

Although pacers (35) have taken more wickets than spinners (22) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the ongoing tournament, there has been assistance for the slower bowlers. Spinners have conceded just 4.89 runs per over and have been able to generate a fair amount of turn off the deck.

Kuldeep Yadav bagged two crucial wickets the last time he played in Ahmedabad. The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 2/35 against Pakistan in the group stage.

Barring the game against Sri Lanka, where he bowled only two overs, Kuldeep has not gone wicketless in the 2023 World Cup so far. Additionally, he has taken 31 wickets in 21 ODIs against Australia, making him a great option for fantasy users.

#2 Steve Smith - AUS

Australian vice-captain Steve Smith has had an ordinary World Cup campaign so far. He has managed just 298 runs in nine matches at an average of 37.25.

However, Smith often brings out his best against the Indians. The 34-year-old boasts a terrific record against the Men in Blue, smashing 1,306 runs (his most against any team) in 24 innings at an average of 54.42 and a strike rate of over 100.

The pitch in Ahmedabad will also suit Smith, who likes to bide his time at the crease. Almost every Dream11 user is expected to stack their team with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and David Warner. However, Smith could well prove to be the perfect differential pick.

#3 Pat Cummins - AUS

There were talks that Pat Cummins might not be able to replicate his red-ball form in the ODI format for Australia. The Australian Captain started the World Cup with just one wicket in the first two games.

However, the tide has turned for Cummins, who has led Australia phenomenally well. In addition, his knocks of 37 off 14 balls against New Zealand and 12* off 68 balls against Afghanistan proved invaluable.

After a couple of forgettable games with the ball, Cummins has found his length on Indian pitches. Fresh off his 3/51 against South Africa in the second semi-final, the 30-year-old could play a pivotal role with the ball on Sunday.

Cummins' ability to vary his pace will come in handy for Australia, especially if they bowl first. If Australia bowl second, expect the fast bowler to extract movement off the deck with the new ball.