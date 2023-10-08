IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - 8th Oct, 2023

India will open their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. It is the first match of the mega event for both sides. Overall, it is the seventh ODI match between India and Australia in 2023.

Australia have played two ODI series against the Men in Blue this year. The first one was in March, where the Aussies won the three-match series by 2-1. Chennai, the venue for today's match, played host to the third ODI of that series, where Australia emerged victorious by 21 runs.

The second series between India and Australia happened last month, where India won the matches in Indore and Mohali, while the Aussies won the dead rubber in Rajkot, losing the series by 1-2.

India and Australia have been fierce rivals in the ODI format. It is quite difficult to predict the winner for this 2023 World Cup match, but here's a list of three such players who can prove to be differentials in the Dream11 contests for today's game.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja, India

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has not been in the best form heading into the 2023 World Cup. He has not played a big knock in the ODI format for a while now, which has left some Indian fans extremely worried about his batting form. However, fans should not forget that Jadeja plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MA Chidambaram Stadium is the home venue of CSK.

Probably no one in the Indian team has played as many matches in Chennai as Jadeja. He played for CSK in their home matches of IPL 2023, which would have given him a proper idea of the conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Although recent form does not favor him, Jadeja can prove to be an 'X-factor' for India. His bowling and fielding can help him earn a lot of points as well.

#2 Mohammed Siraj, India

Generally, the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium helps the spin bowlers and the batters. Hence, quite a few fans may avoid selecting too many fast bowlers in their Dream11 teams.

Mohammed Siraj can prove to be a differential pick if selected in the fantasy team. The right-arm fast bowler is in the form of his life. He picked up his maiden ODI five-wicket haul in the Asia Cup Final at R Premadasa Stadium, a venue that is known for its spin-friendly wicket.

If Siraj executes his plans to perfection, he can end up with multiple wickets for India in the 2023 World Cup match against Australia today.

#3 Mitchell Starc

Another fast bowler who can score loads of fantasy points in today's match is Mitchell Starc. The Indian batters have struggled a bit against left-arm fast bowlers in international matches. Starc is in good form, having taken a hat-trick in the warm-up match against the Netherlands.

The Aussie pacer is known for his lifting his game when it matters the most. A fiery opening spell in Chennai can help Starc get the momentum he needs in the 2023 World Cup.