IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 2nd T20I – November 26, 2023

India and Australia will lock horns in the second T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 26. The match will get underway at 7 PM IST.

In a nail-biting first T20I at Visakhapatnam, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, secured a thrilling last-ball victory. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India's Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Matthew Short early in the power play. However, significant contributions from Josh Inglis, who scored his maiden T20I hundred, and Steve Smith (52) set the home team a challenging target of 209.

The latter half witnessed Ruturaj Gaikwad departing for a diamond duck, while Yashasvi Jaiswal made a quick start (21 off 8) but couldn't sustain it. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav then stitched together a crucial 112-run partnership, but Kishan fell just after reaching his half-century.

Suryakumar, leading from the front with an impressive 80 off 42 balls, was eventually dismissed by Jason Behrendorff in the 18th over. With three consecutive dismissals in the 20th over, the game went down to the wire. Rinku Singh (22) eventually secured a dramatic win for India off the final delivery.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming IND vs AUS Dream11 match:

#3 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) - 9.0 credits

Glenn Maxwell during the 2023 World Cup

After his sensational performance in the 2023 World Cup, Glenn Maxwell is anticipated to make a comeback in the second T20I. This would be his first T20I since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022.

In 19 matches, Maxwell boasts an impressive track record against India in this format, having accumulated 438 runs and claiming four wickets. His inclusion is expected to bring valuable balance to the team, given his dynamic all-around capabilities.

Maxwell's potential to contribute significantly with both bat and ball makes him an excellent option as captain/vice-captain for your IND vs AUS Dream11 team.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) - 8.0 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal after being dismissed in the 1st T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal was on a roll in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, showcasing his batting prowess with an impressive tally of 242 runs in eight matches. Despite facing just eight balls in the first match, Jaiswal's consistent form in T20s suggests that he could bounce back strongly in the upcoming match.

Averaging 36.14 in T20Is, his ability to find the boundary regularly makes him a worthy pick as captain/vice-captain for your IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (IND) - 9.0 credits

Suryakumar Yadav during the IND vs AUS 1st T20I

Suryakumar Yadav had a tough time in the 2023 World Cup but made a strong comeback in his preferred T20 format. As the current No. 1-ranked T20I batter, he boasts an impressive average of 46.85, featuring three centuries and 16 half-centuries. In the first match, he showcased his prowess with a crucial 80 off just 42 balls, including nine fours and four sixes.

Given his stellar track record and recent performances in the format, Suryakumar Yadav is our top pick as captain/vice-captain for your IND vs AUS Dream11 team.