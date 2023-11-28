IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I – November 28, 2023

On November 28, Tuesday, India and Australia will square off in the second T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. IST.

After a thrilling victory in the first T20I, India secured a commanding 44-run win over Australia in the previous match. Opting to bat first, a swift half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal in just 25 balls set the tone for India during the powerplay.

As the game progressed, Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 off 43) and Ishan Kishan (52 off 32) formed a crucial partnership in the middle overs. Suryakumar Yadav contributed with a quick 19 runs off 10 balls before getting dismissed by Nathan Ellis, who took three wickets. Rinku Singh continued his role as a finisher, scoring 31 off just nine deliveries, helping India set their highest total against Australia in T20Is.

In reply, the Aussies lost Matthew Short (19) and Josh Inglis (2) in the powerplay, both falling victim to Ravi Bishnoi. Despite efforts from Tim David (37) and Marcus Stoinis (45), Bishnoi played a pivotal role by breaking their partnership with a crucial dismissal of David.

Captain Matthew Wade scored an unbeaten 42 off 33, but fell short of completing the chase. Prasidh Krishna claimed a three-wicket haul, while the rest of the bowlers each contributed a wicket.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain or vice captain for the upcoming IND vs AUS Dream11 match.

#3 Ishan Kishan (IND) - 8.5 credits

Ishan Kishan during India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 1 (credits: X / BCCI)

Ishan Kishan has been in fine form in the ongoing T20I series, delivering two consecutive half-centuries at a striking rate of 154.93. Currently standing as the second-highest run scorer, he has accumulated 110 runs with five fours and nine sixes.

Kishan tends to take his time initially but picks up momentum as the game unfolds. With an average of 26.53 in T20Is, he makes a wise choice as the vice captain in your IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Marcus Stoinis (AUS) - 8.0 credits

Marcus Stoinis during India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 2

Australia’s all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will be a smart option, considering his ability to contribute significantly with both bat and ball. He showcased his prowess by scoring 45 runs at an impressive strike rate of 180.

Not only did he excel in batting, but he also took a wicket with his effective use of slower deliveries. With a T20I average of 30.96 and 24 wickets in 56 matches, he will be a smart pick as the captain or vice captain of your IND vs AUS Dream11 team.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) - 8.0 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal during India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 2 (Credits: X / BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, known for his boundary-hitting prowess, stands out as an excellent option for the captain or vice captain in your IND vs AUS Dream11 team.

Despite a challenging start in the first T20I, he made a strong comeback in the previous match, crafting a remarkable half-century in just 25 deliveries. His innings included nine fours and two maximums, showcasing his ability to score quickly.

With a total of 306 runs in 10 T20Is, Jaiswal boasts a solid average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 172.88. Notably, he has registered one century and two half-centuries in his T20I career.

