IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match – March 4, 2025

India (IND) square off against Australia (AUS) in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (CT 2025) on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

India had a near perfect group stage, winning all three matches. Their latest win was arguably the most impressive one. Despite being in a spot of bother early on against New Zealand, India recovered well to post a competitive total on the board and defended it really well.

Meanwhile, Australia registered a crucial win over England in their first match of the tournament courtesy of a stellar hundred from Josh Inglis. That turned out to be enough to secure a place in the semi-finals for Steve Smith and Co., with the remainder of their matches washed out.

Ad

Trending

A riveting contest awaits as these two giants of world cricket go head-to-head in this knockout clash. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this one.

Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in India's win over New Zealand, scoring a run-a-ball 45 to power India to a competitive total. He also picked up the key wicket of Rachin Ravindra, taking the new ball alongside Mohammed Shami.

Ad

Hardik loves a game against Australia, and has scored 557 runs in 12 innings with an average of 55.70 and a strike rate of 112.29. He has also picked up 12 wickets with the ball in 11 bowling innings, and that number could well increase if the inexperienced Jake Fraser-McGurk opens the batting for the Aussies.

His all-round point scoring potential and terrific record against Australia make him a good Dream11 captaincy choice for this one.

Travis Head has tormented India with the bat in the recent past.

After a disappointing early dismissal against England, Travis Head got a much-needed return to form against Afghanistan, and he finished unbeaten on a 40-ball 59* before rain played spoilsport. The southpaw is a deadly batter who loves a contest against India, more so in ICC events. His hundred in the 2023 CWC Final still haunts Indian fans, and Head will be keen to repeat the feat in this one.

Ad

In the absence of Bumrah, India's new-ball attack isn't as potent as it used to be, and if Head can get off the blocks quickly, he could secure a sizeable Dream11 haul even before the Indian spinners come into the bowling attack.

With a very high points ceiling and a good record against the opponent, Travis Head is a solid Dream11 captaincy choice.

Axar Patel showed why he's received the backing of the team management to bat higher up the order, bailing India out of a tricky situation by stitching together a crucial partnership with Shreyas Iyer against New Zealand.

Ad

He also bowled a terrific spell of 1/32 in 10 overs, and arguably deserved more wickets. Batting at No. 5 and likely to bowl his full quota of 10 overs, Axar Patel is a solid Dream11 captaincy choice whenever India play regardless of the opposition. His accuracy and consistency with the ball might prove to be too much for some of the Australian batters on what should be a tricky surface.

He could also pile on the runs and score a half century against a relatively weakened Aussie bowling attack. A reliable option, Axar Patel is a shoo-in for Dream11 captaincy in this fixture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback