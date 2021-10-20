IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

India (IND) will lock horns with Australia (AUS) in a T20 World Cup warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday.

Both India and Australia had a good start to their T20 World Cup preparations with a win over England and New Zealand respectively. While Australia had to work hard to emerge victorious, India put in a brilliant batting display against the Englishmen, holding them in good stead ahead of the marquee event. With both sides keen to finalize their preferred playing XI ahead of the T20 World Cup, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Dubai.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravi Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Pat Cummins

Match Details

IND vs AUS, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 14

Date and Time: 20th October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the ICC Academy Ground with little help on offer for the pacers. The batters will look to attack the ball from ball one with there being little to no help available off the surface. As the match progresses, the pitch could open up, bringing the spinners into play. The surface isn't expected to change much during the game, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s IND vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis finished the game for Australia in their first warm-up match with a couple of boundaries in the last over. With Matt Wade unable to capitalize on his chances, Inglis could be in for a promotion in the batting unit and be a handy option in your IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli hasn't looked fluent for India in this format for quite some time now. The skipper would love to get some runs under his belt at number three, which in all likelihood will be his position in the Indian batting unit during the T20 World Cup.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: The in-form Glenn Maxwell is set to feature for Australia in this warm-up game and is likely to have a say with both the bat and ball. While his bowling ability is an added bonus, Maxwell's attacking instincts against spin will be key in this game.

Bowler

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur is also expected to get a look in at the expense of Mohammed Shami or Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Thakur comes into the tournament on the back of a successful UAE leg in IPL 2021. With form on his side, Thakur is a handy option to have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

David Warner (AUS)

Important stats for IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli - 3159 runs in 89 T20Is, Bat Average: 52.65

Jasprit Bumrah - 59 wickets in 49 T20I innings, Bowl Average: 20.25

Glenn Maxwell - 513 runs in 14 IPL 2021 innings, SR: 144.10

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today

IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Shardul Thakur and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: David Warner

IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Shardul Thakur and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

Edited by Samya Majumdar