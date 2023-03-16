IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction.

After an intriguing Test series, India and Australia will shift their focus to the ODI format, prepping for the ICC ODI World Cup later this year.

Australia have named a strong roster with the likes of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell set to take the field for them. The Aussies boast a balanced squad and will fancy their odds of beating India.

The hosts, meanwhile, will start as the favorites despite captain Rohit Sharma not being available for the first ODI. India have a strong batting unit with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli being the key.

With both teams eager to start the series with a win, a cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

IND vs AUS Match Details, 1st ODI

India and Australia will lock horns in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI

Date and Time: March 17th, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs AUS pitch report for 1st ODI

A high-scoring game is on the cards in Mumbai, with the average first-innings total in the last three matches reading 324. 75 percent of the wickets over the last three ODIs have been accounted for by pacers with there being help available with the new ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

In the last 3 ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1st-innings score: 324

2nd-innings score: 255

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

IND vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott.

India injury/team news

No new injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

KL Rahul (51 matches, 1870 runs, Average: 44.52)

KL Rahul has done well in a middle-order role of late for India, scoring 205 runs in his last six ODIs. He has a fine record in this format, scoring 1870 runs at an average of 44.52, holding him in good stead.

Given his ability to score big runs in the middle order, Rahul is a top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (141 matches, 6007 runs, Average: 44.83)

David Warner is one of the top openers in the world with 6007 runs at an average of 44.83. He has a decent record in Indian conditions with his last ODI in Mumbai seeing him score a match-winning hundred as well.

With Warner due for a big score on this tour, he is a good addition to your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (71 matches, 1518 runs, 68 wickets)

Hardik Pandya has become an integral part of India's white-ball set-up over the last year or so. He has 1518 runs and 68 wickets in 71 matches in his ODI career and is capable of singlehandedly winning games with both the bat and ball.

Given the conditions on offer, Hardik should be a top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mitchell Starc (107 matches, 211 wickets, Average: 22.14)

Mitchell Starc is one of the best bowlers in this format. Starc has 211 wickets in 107 matches with an astonishing average of 22.14. He picks up a wicket every 26 balls in this format, holding him in high regard.

Given his effectiveness across all phases of an innings, Starc is a fine pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith has been in decent form over the last few months, impressing in Test cricket and also in the BBL. Smith has a fine record in ODIs, scoring 4917 runs at an average of 45.11.

Given his ability to score big runs and play both pace and spin well, Smith is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli comes into the game on the back of a fine Test hundred in Ahmedabad. In addition to his form, Kohli is perhaps the best ODI batter in the world with an ODI average of 57.70 to his name.

With Kohli having a brilliant record against Australia, he is a brilliant captaincy choice for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 1254 runs in 21 matches Hardik Pandya 1518 runs, 68 wickets in 71 matches Mohammed Siraj 38 wickets in 21 matches Mitchell Starc 211 wickets in 107 matches Steven Smith 4917 runs in 139 matches

IND vs AUS match expert tips for the 1st ODI

Mohammed Siraj has been India's best ODI bowler over the last year or so, impressing with both the new ball and in the death. He has 38 wickets in 21 matches with an average of 20.76 holding him in good stead.

With pacers likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, Siraj could be a good differential pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith (c), Shubman Gill (vc)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith (vc), Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj

