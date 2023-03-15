Axar Patel jumps ahead of Ben Stokes in ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli rise in batters' charts

Axar Patel has replaced Ben Stokes in the top four of the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders after a brilliant performance in the recently concluded series against Australia. Even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made progress in the ICC Test Rankings.

All-rounder Patel starred in India's 2-1 win by scoring 264 runs and scalping three wickets for India. Over the last few months, Patel has done a fantastic job for the team in Test cricket. The International Cricket Council rewarded him for his consistent performances by giving him the fourth position in the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders.

Ravindra Jadeja continues to be at the top, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Shakib Al Hasan in the next two positions. Axar Patel's rise has pushed Ben Stokes down to the fifth spot. Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Mitchell Starc, Joe Root, and Pat Cummins complete the top 10.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin became the undisputed world number one Test bowler by gaining 10 rating points after the Ahmedabad Test against Australia. He jointly held the top spot with James Anderson before the fourth Test, but Ashwin now has a 10-point lead over Anderson.

Axar Patel was not the only Indian to gain big in ICC Test Rankings

As mentioned earlier, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have improved their positions in the ICC Test Rankings as well. India captain Rohit returned to the top 10, replacing Tom Blundell in the 10th spot.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli jumped from 21st to 13th position after a magnificent 186-run knock in the fourth Test against Australia. Kohli overtook Litton Das, Temba Bavuma, Jonny Bairstow, Angelo Mathews, Tom Latham, Dinesh Chandimal, and Harry Brook to secure the 13th spot.

Meanwhile, despite being away from the field, Rishabh Pant continues to be India's highest-ranked Test batter. He holds the ninth position with 766 rating points.

