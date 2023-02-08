IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, starting on Thursday, February 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts in Nagpur with both sides looking to land the first blow. Australia have been in brilliant form in the Test cycle, with Steve Smith and Pat Cummins standing out. However, they are up against a strong Indian side who have dominated in home conditions in recent times. With the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul returning for India, they will head into this game and series as the clear favorites. But with Australia having a strong roster themselves, a cracker of a game beckons in Nagpur.

IND vs AUS Match Details, 1st Test

India and Australia will lock horns in the first Test at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, 1st Test

Date and Time: 9th February 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IND vs AUS 2022: 3 key factors that could determine the winner of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS pitch report for 1st Test

A competitive track awaits the two sides in Nagpur, with the average first-innings score over the last three Tests reading 360. Although spin is expected to have a big say in this game, pacers have found some assistance at the venue, accounting for 57 percent of the wickets across the last three Tests. Given the nature of the track, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Last 3 matches

1st-innings score: 360

2nd-innings score: 360

3rd-innings score: 269

4th-innings score: 230

IND vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

Josh Hazlewood is not available for the first Test.

Australia probable playing 11

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon and Lance Morris/Todd Murphy.

India injury/team news

No new injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Carey (15 matches, 633 runs, Average: 39.56)

Alex Carey has had a good start to his Test career, scoring 633 runs at an average of nearly 40 in 15 Tests. The southpaw is a good player of spin and had a good series against South Africa earlier in the year. With Carey likely to bat a spot higher in the batting order, he is a top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Cheteshwar Pujara (98 matches, 7014 runs, Average: 44.39)

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the top batters in the world with 7014 runs in 98 matches. Pujara has a terrific record against the Aussies, scoring 1893 runs in 20 matches at an average of 54.08. Given his experience and prowess against spin, Pujara is another top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravichandran Ashwin (88 matches, 3043 runs, 449 wickets)

Ravichandran Ashwin is a must-have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team and for good reason. He has 449 wickets in 88 matches and has a home average of 21.16 with the ball. Ashwin has over 3000 runs with the bat as well and can be backed to come good against a lefty-heavy Australian side.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan Lyon (115 matches, 460 wickets, Average: 31.66)

Nathan Lyon is Australia's lead spinner with 460 wickets at an average of 31.66 in his Test career. Lyon is quite experienced, picking up 34 wickets in seven Tests against India at a strike rate of nearly 51. With the conditions likely to suit him, Lyon is a fine pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has been in fine form in the Test format, scoring 3150 runs in 33 Tests at a brilliant average of 59.43. He has a knack for scoring big runs with 26 50-plus scores in 56 innings. With Labuschagne also potentially adding value with the ball, he is a viable captaincy choice in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel is one of the talked about players ahead of this series and for good reason. He has 47 wickets in nine Tests so far, with an astonishing average of 14.30. He also adds value with the bat with a Test average of 22.64 so far, making him a good choice as captain or vice-captain of your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 8119 runs in 104 matches Mohammed Siraj 46 wickets in 15 matches Axar Patel 47 wickets in 9 matches Pat Cummins 214 wickets in 47 matches Steven Smith 8647 runs in 92 matches

IND vs AUS match expert tips for 1st Test

Steve Smith is perhaps the best Test batter of this generation, with a Test average of 60.89 after 92 Tests. He has a brilliant record against India and was one of Australia's best batters on the previous tour of India. With Smith in good form coming into the series, he is a fine pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith (vc), Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: KS Bharat

Batters: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne (c)

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (vc), Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins

Poll : 0 votes