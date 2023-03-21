IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction.

After two fairly one-sided matches, it comes down to the final ODI between Australia and India. The Aussies have looked like the better team in this series with the duo of Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc standing out with impressive performances.

India, on the other hand, will be keen to return to winning ways after their debacle in Vizag. Team India will want their top order to come to the party with the series on the line.

With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, an intriguing game beckons at Chepauk.

IND vs AUS Match Details, 3rd ODI

India and Australia will lock horns in the third ODI in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: March 22nd, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs AUS pitch report for 3rd ODI

The average first-innings score across the last three matches at this venue reads 289, indicating a decent batting track. Although the pacers have accounted for nearly 70 percent of the wickets in the last three matches, spin is likely to play a big role in this match. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses.

Last 3 ODIs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

1st-innings score: 289

2nd-innings score: 231

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

IND vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green/Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott.

India injury/team news

No new injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

KL Rahul (2 matches, 84 runs, Average: 84.00)

KL Rahul has been decent in this series, scoring 84 runs in two innings with a fifty to his credit. He has a career average of 45.44 and boasts good technique against both pace and spin.

Given his recent ODI form, Rahul is a top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Mitchell Marsh (2 matches, 147 runs, Average: 147.00)

Mitchell Marsh has been the best batter in the series with 147 runs in two matches. He has a strike rate of 145.54, holding him in good stead. With Marsh in stunning form in the series, he is a must-have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindra Jadeja (2 matches, 61 runs, 2 wickets)

Ravindra Jadeja has been decent with bat and ball so far, scoring 61 runs and picking up two wickets in two matches. He has a heap of experience under his belt with 2508 runs and 191 wickets to his name.

Given the conditions on offer, Jadeja is a must-have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mitchell Starc (2 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 12.75)

Mitchell Starc is the leading wicket-taker in this ODI series with eight wickets in two matches. He has a career average of 21.79 in ODI cricket with a bowling strike rate of 25.64.

With Starc coming into the game on the back of a five-wicket haul, he is another must-have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith is perhaps Australia's best batter in this format, scoring 4939 runs in 141 ODIs with an average of 44.90. He has a decent record against India and is a good player of both pace and spin too.

With Smith due for a big score in this series, he is a viable captaincy pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been in decent form of late in this format, scoring a couple of hundreds in the last few months. Virat has a career average of 57.34 with 110 scores of fifty or more in 264 innings.

With Virat capable of scoring big runs, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 1274 runs in 23 matches Axar Patel 56 wickets in 50 matches KL Rahul 1954 runs in 53 matches Mitchell Starc 219 wickets in 109 matches Mitchell Marsh 1961 runs in 71 matches

IND vs AUS match expert tips for the 3rd ODI

Shubman Gill has been in brilliant form across all formats of late. In ODI cricket, Gill has 1274 runs in 23 matches with a brilliant average of 67.05 to his credit. Given Gill's prowess against both pace and spin, he could be a match-winning selection for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Shubman Gill (c)

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

