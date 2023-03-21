IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.
Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction.
After two fairly one-sided matches, it comes down to the final ODI between Australia and India. The Aussies have looked like the better team in this series with the duo of Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc standing out with impressive performances.
India, on the other hand, will be keen to return to winning ways after their debacle in Vizag. Team India will want their top order to come to the party with the series on the line.
With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, an intriguing game beckons at Chepauk.
IND vs AUS Match Details, 3rd ODI
India and Australia will lock horns in the third ODI in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI
Date and Time: March 22nd, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Live Streaming: Hotstar
Broadcast: Star Sports Network
IND vs AUS pitch report for 3rd ODI
The average first-innings score across the last three matches at this venue reads 289, indicating a decent batting track. Although the pacers have accounted for nearly 70 percent of the wickets in the last three matches, spin is likely to play a big role in this match. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses.
Last 3 ODIs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
1st-innings score: 289
2nd-innings score: 231
Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2
Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1
IND vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match
Australia injury/team news
No injury concerns for Australia.
Australia probable playing 11
Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green/Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott.
India injury/team news
No new injury concerns for India.
India probable playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
IND vs AUS Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
KL Rahul (2 matches, 84 runs, Average: 84.00)
KL Rahul has been decent in this series, scoring 84 runs in two innings with a fifty to his credit. He has a career average of 45.44 and boasts good technique against both pace and spin.
Given his recent ODI form, Rahul is a top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Mitchell Marsh (2 matches, 147 runs, Average: 147.00)
Mitchell Marsh has been the best batter in the series with 147 runs in two matches. He has a strike rate of 145.54, holding him in good stead. With Marsh in stunning form in the series, he is a must-have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Ravindra Jadeja (2 matches, 61 runs, 2 wickets)
Ravindra Jadeja has been decent with bat and ball so far, scoring 61 runs and picking up two wickets in two matches. He has a heap of experience under his belt with 2508 runs and 191 wickets to his name.
Given the conditions on offer, Jadeja is a must-have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Mitchell Starc (2 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 12.75)
Mitchell Starc is the leading wicket-taker in this ODI series with eight wickets in two matches. He has a career average of 21.79 in ODI cricket with a bowling strike rate of 25.64.
With Starc coming into the game on the back of a five-wicket haul, he is another must-have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.
IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices
Steve Smith
Steve Smith is perhaps Australia's best batter in this format, scoring 4939 runs in 141 ODIs with an average of 44.90. He has a decent record against India and is a good player of both pace and spin too.
With Smith due for a big score in this series, he is a viable captaincy pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has been in decent form of late in this format, scoring a couple of hundreds in the last few months. Virat has a career average of 57.34 with 110 scores of fifty or more in 264 innings.
With Virat capable of scoring big runs, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team
IND vs AUS match expert tips for the 3rd ODI
Shubman Gill has been in brilliant form across all formats of late. In ODI cricket, Gill has 1274 runs in 23 matches with a brilliant average of 67.05 to his credit. Given Gill's prowess against both pace and spin, he could be a match-winning selection for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.
