IND vs AUS 2023, 2nd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs Australia match?

Australia beat India by 10 wickets in yesterday’s ODI match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. In a disappointingly one-sided contest, the Aussies bowled out the Men in Blue for 117 in 26 overs as Mitchell Starc claimed 5/53.

The visitors then chased down the target in 11 overs as Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head struck unbeaten half-centuries. Team India’s defeat on Sunday was a record for their biggest loss with balls remaining (234).

India got off to a horror start after being sent into bat in the second ODI. Shubman Gill (0) played a loose stroke off Starc to be caught at point. Indian captain Rohit Sharma (13) then edged the left-arm pacer to slip, while Suryakumar Yadav bagged his second golden duck in as many games, again being trapped lbw by Starc.

KL Rahul (9) also fell lbw to Starc, while Hardik Pandya (1) was sent back courtesy of a one-handed stunner by Steve Smith at slip off Sean Abbott’s bowling. Nathan Ellis then ended Virat Kohli’s stay for 31 as he was trapped leg before.

Axar Patel (29*) was the only lower-order batter to offer some resistance. He even slammed Starc for two sixes. However, the left-armer bowled Mohammed Siraj (0) to bring the curtains down on India’s innings and complete his ninth five-wicket haul in one-dayers.

Head, Marsh have fun in chase of 118

Chasing a paltry target of 118, Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head decided to have a go at almost everything. Their ploy paid off handsomely as the visitors raced past the finish line in 11 overs.

Marsh plundered 66 off only 36 balls, striking six fours and an equal number of sixes. Three of his maximums came in the eighth over bowled by Pandya as Marsh brought up his half-century off only 28 balls.

Head also reached his fifty after being dropped by Shami off Axar’s bowling in the 11th over. He struck 10 fours in his 30-ball 51*. It was Marsh who hit the winning runs, slapping Axar for a four behind point.

India vs Australia 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd ODI?

Starc was sensational with the ball for Australia, blowing away the Indian top and middle-order. Abbott (3/23) and Ellis (2/13) provided their senior fast bowler with good support.

In the chase, Marsh and Head helped themselves to cracking half-centuries and returned unconquered.

Starc was the straightforward choice for Player of the Match for his spectacular five-wicket haul.

