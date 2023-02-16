IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will take place at the Aun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting on Friday, February 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction.

After a dominant performance in Nagpur, India head into another home Test as the clear favorites. While their batting unit has a good balance to it, India's spin attack will hold all the aces.

Australia, meanwhile, will be keen on an improved performance with Mitchell Starc set to return to the side, possibly at the expense of Scott Boland. Although they will start as underdogs, Australia have a good mix of youth and experience and will fancy an upset in what promises to be an intriguing Test match in Delhi.

IND vs AUS Match Details, 2nd Test

India and Australia will lock horns in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 17th February 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs AUS pitch report for 2nd Test

The average first-innings score at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the last three matches reads 377. However, the spinners should rule the roost in Delhi, having accounted for 66 out of 96 wickets in the last three Tests at the venue. There should also be some help available for the pacers with the new ball. Batting first upon winning the toss is the norm, with the pitch expected to deteriorate as the match progresses.

Last 3 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

1st-innings score: 377

2nd-innings score: 255

3rd-innings score: 226

4th-innings score: 200

IND vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb/Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

India injury/team news

No new injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Carey (16 matches, 679 runs, Average: 37.72)

Alex Carey was one of the better performers with the bat for Australia in the previous game with scores of 36 and 10. He is a decent player of spin and has a Test average of 37.72 to his credit. With his counterpart Srikar Bharat still inexperienced on the international stage, Carey stands out as a reliable pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Cheteshwar Pujara (99 matches, 7021 runs, Average: 44.16)

Cheteshwar Pujara is all set to play his 100th Test match. He has a brilliant Test record of over 7000 runs at an average of 44. He also had a credible record against Australia, averaging 52.77 in 21 matches. With Pujara being a good player of spin himself, he is a top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravichandran Ashwin (89 matches, 3066 runs, 457 wickets)

Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout bowler for India in the previous Test, picking up eight wickets including a fifer in the second innings. Ashwin averages a brilliant 24.05 in Test cricket and can hold his own with the bat. Given his record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as well, Ashwin is a must-have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan Lyon (116 matches, 461 wickets, Average: 31.86)

Nathan Lyon did not have the best of outings in the previous game, picking up only one wicket and being overshadowed by debutant Todd Murphy. However, Lyon is still Australia's top spinner with 461 wickets at an average of 31.86. Given his prior experience and record in Delhi, Lyon is another top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith showed glimpses of his form in the previous game with scores of 37 and 25. He is one of the better players of spin in the Australian set-up and has an average in excess of 60 in this format. Smith boasts a fine record in Indian conditions, with 722 runs in seven Tests, making him a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was the player of the match in the previous game, scoring 72 runs and picking up seven wickets. He has a brilliant record in Test cricket with a bowling average of 24.34. With the conditions expected to favor spinners yet again, Jadeja will be a reliable captaincy pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 8131 runs in 105 matches Ravindra Jadeja 7 wickets in the previous match Ravichandran Ashwin 8 wickets in the previous match Pat Cummins 216 wickets in 48 matches Steven Smith 37 & 25* in the previous match

IND vs AUS match expert tips for 2nd Test

Virat Kohli's last outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw him score a double-hundred, holding him in good stead. Despite Virat's poor recent form, he is still one of the best batters in the world with a Test average of 48.69. If Kohli is able to find his groove early on, he could be a fine pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Todd Murphy

