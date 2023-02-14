Shreyas Iyer cleared by NCA, to join squad for second Test against Australia in Delhi

India's middle order Shreyas Iyer has passed his rehabilitation at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), rendering him fit for international assignments. As a result, the BCCI has announced that he will join the squad for the second Test against Australia in Delhi, which starts on Friday (February 17).

Iyer last played for India in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur, scoring 87 in the first innings and a match-winning 29 in the second to lead India to a win from a losing position.

The right-hander's unbeaten partnership of 71 with Ravichandran Ashwin rescued India from a precarious 74-7 to script a three-wicket victory and a 2-0 series win.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test. #INDvAUS



Details



bcci.tv/articles/2023/… NEWS: Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test. #TeamIndia Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test. #TeamIndia | #INDvAUSDetails 🔽bcci.tv/articles/2023/…

The Mumbai-born batter also had a dream start to his Test career, scoring 105 in Kanpur against New Zealand in November 2021. The 28-year-old averages a healthy 56.24 in six Tests, scoring a solitary hundred and five fifties. He's also one of India's best players of spin in the middle order.

Shreyas Iyer likely to replace Suryakumar Yadav for second Test in Delhi

Suryakumar Yadav (Image Credits: Getty)

Iyer is expected to walk in the playing XI for the second Test in Delhi, replacing Suryakumar Yadav at No. 5.

The No. 1 T20I batter made his Test debut in the first Test in Nagpur but managed only eight runs before Australia's lead spinner Nathan Lyon castled him. The return of Iyer will bolster the home side.

India lead the four-Test series 1-0 after coasting to an innings and 132 run win, bowling out Pat Cummins and Co. cheaply in both innings. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia folded up for 177 on day one. India gained a lead of 223, headlined by Rohit Sharma's masterful 120 and skittled the tourists out for 91 on day three.

The series is a critical part of the World Test Championship (WTC), as it will likely decide the two finalists. Australia need a win or a draw to seal their place, while the hosts must take the series 3-1 or 3-0 to progress to the decider.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes