IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd Test

The third Test between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, starting on Wednesday, Match 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction.

India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, courtesy of an unassailable 2-0 lead in this series. While their top order hasn't fired in unison, India's all-round trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel have delivered at the time of need in this series.

While India head into another home Test as the clear favorite, they will be wary of Australia. Although they are without their captain Pat Cummins and opener David Warner, Australia have some experience to fall back on in the likes of Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon.

All in all, another intriguing game is on the cards with both teams eager for a win in Indore.

IND vs AUS Match Details, 3rd Test

India and Australia will lock horns in the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test

Date and Time: March 01, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IND vs AUS 2023: India Player Ratings from 2nd Test vs Australia as Ravindra Jadeja wreaks havoc once again

IND vs AUS pitch report for 3rd Test

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium should be a good one to bat on, with the average first and second innings total reading 354 and 396. In the two Test matches played at this venue, spinners have accounted for the majority of the wickets.

However, the previous Test at this venue saw pacers account for 73 percent of the wickets. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to deteriorate towards the backend of the Test.

In Tests at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

1st-innings score: 354

2nd-innings score: 396

3rd-innings score: 215

4th-innings score: 153

IND vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

Pat Cummins is not available for the rest of the series.

Australia probable playing 11

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Starc/Lance Morris, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, and Todd Murphy.

India injury/team news

No new injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Carey (2 matches, 53 runs, Average: 13.25)

Alex Carey has shown glimpses of his ability in this Test series, scoring 53 runs in two matches. Although he is averaging only 13.25 in this series, Carey has a Test average of 34.3, holding him in good stead.

With KS Bharat still finding his feet in international cricket, Carey stands out as the ideal wicketkeeping selection in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Sharma (2 matches, 183 runs, Average: 61.00)

Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer in this Test series, amassing 183 runs in two matches. He is averaging 61.00 with the bat and is the only player to have scored a hundred in this series.

Given his record in Indore albeit in white-ball cricket, Rohit is a fine pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindra Jadeja (2 matches, 96 runs, 17 wickets)

Ravindra Jadeja has been the standout player for India in this series, scoring 96 runs and picking up 17 wickets. Jadeja has a bowling average of 11.24 with a bowling strike rate of 23.71 in this series.

With Jadeja stepping up with the bat in recent years and likely to bat at No.6, he is a must-have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan Lyon (2 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 30.25)

Nathan Lyon showed signs of form in the previous Test, picking up seven wickets across both innings, including a five-wicket haul. Lyon is Australia's leading bowler with 468 wickets to his name at an average of 31.63.

With Lyon having some experience in subcontinent conditions, he is a top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith is Australia's best batter with a Test average of 60.12. He has a fine record in Indian conditions, scoring 731 runs in eight Tests at an average of 52.21. With Smith due for a big score in this series, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is the second leading wicket-taker in the series, picking up 14 wickets in two matches. He has a brilliant record in Indore with 18 wickets in two Tests at this venue. With Ashwin also adding value with the bat, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rohit Sharma 183 runs in 2 matches Ravindra Jadeja 17 wickets in 2 matches Ravichandran Ashwin 14 wickets in 2 matches Nathan Lyon 8 wickets in 2 matches Steven Smith 71 runs in 2 matches

IND vs AUS match expert tips for 3rd Test

Marnus Labuschagne is Australia's leading run-scorer in this series with 119 runs in two matches. Although he is averaging 29.75 in this series, Labuschagne has a Test average of 57.35. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Labuschagne is a fine pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: KS Bharat

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Travis Head

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann

Poll : 0 votes