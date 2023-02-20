India Player Ratings from 2nd Test vs Australia as Ravindra Jadeja wreaks havoc once again

Team India appeared to be in a slight spot of bother on Day 2 but recovered well enough to beat Australia by six wickets in the second Test in Delhi. They have now taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

After Australia won another toss and elected to bat, India managed to reduce their first-innings lead to just one run with a lower-order rearguard effort. Although the visitors seemed well-poised to put on a sizeable second-innings total at one stage, they lost wickets in a hurry on the third morning to concede the advantage.

Here are India's player ratings from the second Test against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2023: Jadeja picks up 10 wickets as Team India amplify WTC final chances

Ravindra Jadeja carried on from where he left off in the first Test with another scintillating display

Rohit Sharma: 7/10

Rohit played two important 30-run knocks in the second Test, with his aggressive innings on Day 3 pushing Australia's foot out of the door. The skipper was excellent with his tactics as well.

KL Rahul: 2/10

Rahul endured another tough outing with the bat, making just 18 runs across his two innings. He plucked a couple of superb catches on the field but time is clearly running out for the opening batter, who has found ways to get out of late.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 6/10

Playing his 100th Test, Pujara bagged a duck in the first innings at a time when Nathan Lyon was running riot. He stamped his authority on the game on Day 3, though, when he calmly saw India over the line.

Virat Kohli: 7/10

Kohli looked assured at the crease for the first time in a while, with his contact points against spin inspiring confidence in him sorting out his spin issues. He made 44 runs in the first innings and 20 in the second, and his dismissal in the former was unfortunate.

Shreyas Iyer: 3/10

Making a comeback to the side, Shreyas couldn't make much of a contribution in either innings. He was rather unfortunate to be sent back in the first essay and struck a four and a six in the second.

KS Bharat: 6.5/10

Bharat was excellent behind the stumps on a low and slow surface, snaffling a couple of sharp catches. He also played an important knock in the final session of the game, with his unbeaten 23 steering India home.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9.5/10

Jadeja bagged his second Player of the Match award on the trot, with his 10-wicket haul breaking the back of the Aussie batting lineup. He also made 26 runs and was once again the side's standout player. The all-rounder has been incredible since returning from injury.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 9/10

Ashwin had a productive outing as well, scalping six wickets and challenging the Australian batters every time he bowled. He also put together a crucial partnership with Axar Patel to ensure that India did not have a massive deficit to scale down at the end of the first innings.

Axar Patel: 8.5/10

Axar didn't have much to do with the ball, bowling just 13 wicketless overs. However, the all-rounder made another substantial lower-order batting contribution that was worth its weight on gold.

He hit nine fours and three sixes in a superbly paced 74-run knock that was arguably the difference between a win and a loss for Team India in the second Test.

Mohammad Shami: 8/10

Shami had only two overs to bowl in the second innings, but he was one of the standout performers in the first. Scalping four wickets, the fast bowler bowled with verve and accuracy.

Mohammed Siraj: 6/10

Siraj bowled only 10 overs in the three-day Test without any rewards. He bowled well, though, and arguably should've had one or two wickets to his name.

Poll : Which batter played more important knocks in the second Test? Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli 1 votes