IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 4th Test

The fourth Test between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting on Thursday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction.

After losing the first two Tests, Australia hit back with a fine performance in the previous Test. The likes of Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja were impressive in Indore and will be keen to level the series scoreline.

However, they face a strong Indian team who are eager to avenge their loss in the previous Test. While the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are key to their fortunes, India will hope for an improved batting performance as well.

With both teams looking to end the Test series on a high, an entertaining game beckons at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IND vs AUS Match Details, 4th Test

India and Australia will lock horns in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, 4th Test

Date and Time: March 9th, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs AUS pitch report for 4th Test

The last two Tests at the Narendra Modi Stadium have been dominated by spinners, who accounted for 80 percent of the total wickets. The average first-innings and second-innings scores over the last two Tests read 159 and 255, respectively, indicating a competitive track to bat on. There should be some help on offer for the pacers with the new ball as well. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and put runs on the board in the first innings and make good use of the bowling conditions in the backend of the Test.

In the last 2 Tests at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1st-innings score: 159

2nd-innings score: 255

IND vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Starc, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, and Todd Murphy.

India injury/team news

No new injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj/Umesh Yadav.

IND vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Carey (3 matches, 56 runs, Average: 11.20)

Alex Carey has not been in the best of form in the series, scoring only 56 runs in three matches. However, Carey has made up for it with his glovework behind the stumps. While KS Bharat has shown progress, Carey's experience should make him a good addition to your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Sharma (3 matches, 207 runs, Average: 41.40)

Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer in the series with 207 runs in three matches. He is averaging 41.40 and also has a hundred to his name in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Given Rohit's ability to score big runs once he is set, he is a top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindra Jadeja (3 matches, 107 runs, 21 wickets)

While Rohit Sharma leads the pack on the batting front, Ravindra Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 21 scalps in three matches. Jadeja also has 107 runs to his name. With the conditions likely to suit his style of bowling, Jadeja could be a fine pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan Lyon (3 matches, 19 wickets, Average: 17.95)

Nathan Lyon comes into the game on the back of a brilliant outing in the previous Test, picking up 11 wickets across both innings. He is Australia's leading wicket-taker in this series with 19 wickets at an average of 17.95. Given his form and experience, Lyon is a must-have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith is one of the best batters in this format, with a career average of 59.89 in 95 Tests. Smith has shown glimpses of his ability this series as well with 97 runs across five matches. With Smith due for a big score and boasting a good record in Indian conditions, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was one of the top performers in the previous Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, impressing with the ball alongside Axar Patel against England. He has been in decent form coming into the game, picking up 18 wickets in three matches so far. With Ashwin likely to add value with the bat as well, he is a viable captaincy pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rohit Sharma 207 runs in 3 matches Ravindra Jadeja 21 wickets in 3 matches Ravichandran Ashwin 18 wickets in 3 matches Nathan Lyon 19 wickets in 3 matches Steven Smith 97 runs in 3 matches

IND vs AUS match expert tips for the 4th Test

Shubman Gill looked in decent touch against spin in the previous contest despite registering scores of 21 (18) and five (15). While he averages 30.48 in Test cricket, Gill is a brilliant player of both pace and spin and has five scores of 50 or more in his career. With Gill in sublime form across all formats in recent months, he could be a game-winning differential pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steven Smith (vc), Usman Khawaja

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Travis Head

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Nathan Lyon (vc), Matt Kuhnemann

