India Player Ratings from 3rd Test vs Australia as Rohit Sharma and Co. suffer embarrassing home defeat

Team India suffered their first reversal of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Australia claimed the third Test in Indore by nine wickets on Friday, March 3.

The rank turner on offer brought about the hosts' downfall. Matthew Kuhnemann wreaked havoc with a five-fer in the first innings, while Nathan Lyon clinched the Player of the Match award for his 11-wicket haul. Only a couple of India's players managed to give a good account of themselves.

Here are the player ratings for Rohit Sharma and Co. from the third Test against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2023: Batting unit flops as Team India concede Indore Test

India v Australia - 3rd Test: Day 3

Rohit Sharma: 3/10

Rohit scored 12 runs each in his two innings. The intent of his dismissal in the first essay was acceptable, but the execution wasn't. In the second innings, the opener was trapped in front haplessly. His captaincy was sub-par.

Shubman Gill: 4/10

Gill tallied 21 runs in the first innings, India's second-highest score. In the second, though, he danced down the track to play an ill-advised heave across the line. Does he have the patience to become the world-class Test batter we all know he can be?

Cheteshwar Pujara: 8/10

Pujara attempted a backfoot punch that brought about his downfall on Day 1, but he made the most of the second innings with a superlative fifty. His controlled 59 pulled India out of the doldrums and gave them a chance at salvaging the Test.

Virat Kohli: 4/10

Kohli looked good for a team-high 22 in the first innings before Todd Murphy trapped him in front. The former Indian skipper played a ridiculous pull shot to get out in the second innings, though, soon after surviving a scare while trying to do the same thing.

Shreyas Iyer: 6/10

Shreyas' cut shot in the first innings was rather unnecessary, but he somewhat made up for it with a positive counter-attack in the second. He hit three fours and two sixes to appear to give Australia some questions before Mitchell Starc sent him packing with a rather innocuous leg-lined delivery.

KS Bharat: 5/10

Bharat's keeping was decent, but his batting didn't appear to be refined enough for the Test level. His technique hasn't inspired much confidence lately, although he has played a few delightful shots in the series thus far.

Ravindra Jadeja: 3/10

Jadeja had a disappointing game in Indore. He couldn't contribute with the bat, with his defensive technique bringing about his downfall. The left-arm spinner returned just four wickets in the match and wasn't as penetrative as the hosts would've liked.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 4/10

Ashwin hasn't been close to his best in the series. He had a good spell on the second morning but was guilty of losing his lengths rather often as the Australian batters tried to be positive against him.

Axar Patel: 6/10

Team India haven't got the most out of Axar in the series. He has looked like one of their most assured batters thus far and remained unbeaten in both innings of the third Test. While the left-arm spinner's bowling appears to have regressed slightly, he hasn't been used optimally.

Umesh Yadav: 8/10

Umesh was one of the standout players in Indore. He breathed fire with the ball and made an important batting contribution in the first innings. The pacer should become one of the first names on the teamsheet in home conditions.

Mohammed Siraj: 3/10

Siraj's game awareness (or lack thereof) once again grabbed headlines. He didn't have much to do with the ball, with his run-out in the first innings and ugly hoick in the second standing out.

