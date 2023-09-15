IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s Asia Cup 2023 match – 15th Sept, 2023

India take on Bangladesh in the final match of the Super 4s stage of Asia Cup 2023 on Friday, September 15, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This match is a dead rubber, with the two finalists already determined after Sri Lanka's thrilling win over Pakistan on Thursday.

India will meet Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday, but they'll have a good opportunity to get more game time while also resting some of their key players after they played matches on back-to-back days.

India's bowling, led by Kuldeep Yadav, has been superb in the Super 4 stages, while they have shown enough in the batting department to feel confident.

On the other hand, despite producing decent performances with the ball, Bangladesh simply hasn't turned up with the bat, a fact skipper Shakib admitted was a cause for concern. It'll be interesting to see how they fare in this fixture.

With not much to play for either side, expect plenty of changes in both teams, and that should naturally lead to plenty of differential picks to choose from for Dream11 players.

On that note, let's look at three top differentials to consider for your Dream11 teams.

Mohammed Shami will be desperate to take all the chances he gets before this World Cup.

With India playing two games on back-to-back days while also making the final, the management will likely use the match against Bangladesh to rest some tired players and provide opportunities to some on the bench. Jasprit Bumrah has made a solid return to international cricket, but India will want to keep him fit and fresh for the Final, and Mohammed Shami will likely take his place.

Shami had a decent game against Nepal in Bumrah's absence, but he'll want to do more to stake his claim for a spot in India's best XI at every opportunity he gets. Bangladesh has looked very brittle with the bat, especially at the top, and wickets are there to be had for Shami both with the new ball and at the death. He should be a solid Dream11 differential.

The Bangladesh bowling all-rounder Nasum Ahmed should play a vital role for the side alongside Shakib Al Hasan as the two left-arm spinners against the Indian batters. After watching India's collapse against Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka at the same venue, Bangladesh will build a game plan around their spinners, and Nasum could well be the difference-maker.

A very crafty and economical bowler, Nasum has kept things tight in his limited stint in ODI cricket thus far. In eight matches, he has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.63. Knowing the Indian batters, they will go after every bowler, and against an accurate and tight bowler like him, there's always a risk of losing your wicket, especially on a spin-friendly surface.

Nasum is very likely to pick up at least a couple of wickets and could also contribute some handy runs with the bat at No. 8. He'd be a very good differential for Dream11 players.

Shreyas Iyer's return to fitness is a huge boost for India.

A lot has happened over the last week, and due to an unfortunate back spasm minutes before the start of India's game against Pakistan, Shreyas Iyer now finds himself outside India's first-choice playing XI after KL Rahul took his chance brilliantly. He's still the favorite to reclaim the No. 4 spot and should return to the side after returning to fitness ahead of India's clash against Bangladesh.

Shreyas Iyer's numbers in ODI cricket are excellent, and at No. 4, he will be a very vital cog in the Indian side. With India struggling to handle the Sri Lankan spinners, they'll be glad to welcome the team's best player of spin back into the mix.

If he does get back into the XI for this match, it'll undoubtedly be a big game for Shreyas Iyer, with Ishan Kishan's good form meaning his place is under doubt. He's sure to look to play a big innings and at such a low ownership, he's a stellar Dream11 differential.