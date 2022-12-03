IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between India (IND) and Bangladesh (BAN) will take place at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction.

Team India are back in action with a tour of Bangladesh. India have a strong roster with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in line to feature in the ODI series. With a good mix of youth and experience in the roster, India will start as the favorites. However, Bangladesh are a force to be reckoned with in the ODI format. Despite missing the services of Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh have a well-balanced side to fall back on.

With both teams eyeing a winning start to the series, an entertaining game beckons in Dhaka.

IND vs BAN Match Details, 1st ODI

India and Bangladesh will face off in the first ODI at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs BAN, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 4th December 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IND vs BAN 2022: When is Team India's next match: Date, Time, Venue and Opposition

IND vs BAN pitch report for 1st ODI

A good batting surface is expected at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, with the average first-innings total in the last three matches played here being 263. There will be some help on offer for the pacers early on, with seven wickets falling in the powerplay in the last three games. The spinners will be key in the middle overs, with some turn expected off the surface. Although the last three matches have been won by the side batting first, dew could lure teams into chasing upon winning the toss.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 263

2nd-innings score: 185

IND vs BAN Form Guide

Bangladesh: W-W-L-L-W

India: W-W-L-NR-NR

IND vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud/Nasum Ahmed.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Litton Das (57 matches, 1835 runs, Average: 33.98)

Litton Das has been in decent form for Bangladesh in this format, averaging in excess of 30 in 57 matches. Litton has scored 500 runs in 10 innings in 2022, scoring four fifties and one hundred. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Litton is a top pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (262 matches, 12344 runs, Average: 57.68)

Virat Kohli is one of the top batters in this format, averaging 57.68 in 262 matches. He has a good record against Bangladesh as well, scoring 680 runs in 12 innings. Given his recent exploits at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli should be a popular pick in the IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction teams.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (221 matches, 6755 runs, 285 wickets)

Shakib Al Hasan is an integral part of the Bangladesh white-ball set-up with 6755 runs and 285 wickets to his name. While he is still a potent left-arm spinner, Shakib's batting ability will be key for Bangladesh. With the conditions likely to suit him, Shakib is a must-have in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (13 matches, 18 wickets, Average: 28.28)

Mohammed Siraj has been impressive in the ODI format, picking up 18 wickets in 13 matches. He is averaging 28.28 with his ability to swing the new ball effectively holding him in good stead. With Siraj capable of holding his own in the backend of the innings as well, he is a top pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been a valuable member of the Bangladesh ODI set-up, averaging 32.45 with the ball. He has 75 wickets in 64 matches and has two fifties to his name with the ball. Given the conditions on offer, Mehidy could be a good captaincy choice for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has a terrific record in Bangladesh, scoring 970 runs in 15 innings at a stellar average of 80.83. His highest ODI score of 183 also came at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium a decade ago. Kohli comes into the series on the back of some brilliant form and will be a viable captaincy pick in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 12344 runs in 262 matches Mohammed Siraj 18 wickets in 13 matches Axar Patel 53 wickets in 44 matches Litton Das 1835 runs in 57 matches Mehidy Hasan 75 wickets in 64 matches

IND vs BAN match expert tips for 1st ODI

Mahmudullah Riyad is an experienced campaigner with an ODI average of nearly 36 while batting in the middle order. He has multiple hundreds to his name, highlighting his ability to play big knocks. If Mahmudullah does get some time to get his eye in, he could be a fine pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Litton Das

Allrounders: Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Litton Das

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Shakib al Hasan, Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan (vc)

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Siraj

Poll : 0 votes