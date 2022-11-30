When is Team India's next match: Date, Time, Venue and Opposition

Following their white-ball tour to New Zealand, Team India are set to return to Asia to visit Bangladesh for a multi-format series.

The Men in Blue will play their next international match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The match is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. IST on December 4.

India and New Zealand recently contested a three-match ODI series. Rain played spoilsport as the Black Caps clinched the series 1-0. After a handsome seven-wicket victory for New Zealand in the opening one-day international, the two teams saw their second game in Hamilton abandoned due to continuous rain.

Unfortunately, for the hosts, they had to settle for a tie in the third ODI in Christchurch as well despite being well ahead in the encounter.

Chasing 220, the Kiwis were in a dominant position at 104/1 after 18 overs when rain ensured that no further play was possible. They were 50 runs ahead of the DLS par score. It was irrelevant, though, as New Zealand needed to complete 20 overs in order for the result to be feasible.

A full-fledged team will take the field for India in the ODIs against Bangladesh

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

While the Men in Blue fielded a number of young players under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan during the ODIs against New Zealand, the Asian giants will see their senior players return in the series against Bangladesh.

Players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami, will be in action for the first time since the T20 World Cup 2022.

Alongside the aforementioned experienced players, the Men in Blue also have three individuals who are yet to make their international debuts in Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi and Kuldeep Sen.

The three-match ODI series against Bangladesh will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, meaning the teams will be playing for 30 points in the standings.

Despite their series loss against the Kiwis, India are still at the top of the points table while Bangladesh are fifth. The upcoming series will be extremely important from Bangladesh's perspective as they seek direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed. Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

