IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between India (IND) and Bangladesh (BAN) will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka starting on Thursday, December 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction.

India started the series with a fine performance, with Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav standing out with bat and ball, respectively. Team India are still without regular captain Rohit Sharma but will start as the clear favorites owing to their star spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

However, the visitors will come across a decent Bangladesh side who are a force to be reckoned with in home conditions. While their spin attack will hold the key, Bangladesh will bank on their batters for an improved performance in the upcoming game. With both sides looking to end the series on a high, an intriguing Test match beckons in Dhaka.

IND vs BAN Match Details, 2nd Test

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 22nd December 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

IND vs BAN pitch report for 2nd Test

A competitive track beckons both sides with the average first-innings score being around the 300-run mark. Spinners have accounted for over 50 percent of the wickets in the last three Tests at the venue. The pitch is also expected to slow down, with the average scores in each innings decreasing across the last three Tests. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss given the track record at the venue.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 358

2nd-innings score: 296

3rd-innings score: 164

4th-innings score: 209

IND vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque/Yasir Ali, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Khaled Ahmed/Nasum Ahmed, Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

India injury/team news

Rohit Sharma is ruled out for India.

India probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rishabh Pant (32 matches, 2169 runs, Average: 43.38)

Rishabh Pant is one of the best batters in this format, averaging 43.38 with a strike rate of 73.1 while batting in the middle order. Pant has 15 scores of 50 or more in 54 innings in Tests. Pant is known for taking the attack to the spinners and given the conditions, he is a top pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Litton Das (36 matches, 2155 runs, Average: 34.76)

Litton Das is an accomplished batter who has 2155 runs at an average of 34.76 in this format. He had scores of 24 and 19 in the previous Test, unable to get going after getting a start. With Litton capable of scoring big runs, he is a good addition to your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravichandran Ashwin (87 matches, 2989 runs, 443 wickets)

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the finest spinners in this format, picking up 443 wickets in just 87 matches. Ashwin is also nearing scoring 3000 runs, holding him in good stead. Although he did not have the best of outings in the previous game, Ashwin's experience and skill set should make him a must-have in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kuldeep Yadav (5/40 & 3/73 in the previous Test)

Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler in the previous game, picking up eight wickets across both innings. The Indian spinner averages 21.56 in this format with a strike rate of 37.62. Given his form and Bangladesh's batters struggling against him in the previous game, Kuldeep is a top pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

IND vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a proven performer in home conditions, averaging 24.70 with the ball. Mehidy also adds value with the bat, averaging 25 in 16 home Tests. With Shakib Al Hasan not expected to bowl much, Mehidy should have a major say with both the bat and ball for Bangladesh, making him a viable captaincy choice in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel has been sensational in Test cricket with 44 wickets in just seven matches. He is averaging 13 with the ball in this format and even took five wickets in the previous game. With Axar also being a capable batter down the order, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 8094 runs in 103 matches Mohammed Siraj 44 wickets in 14 matches Axar Patel 5 wickets in the previous match Litton Das 2155 runs in 36 matches Taijul Islam 4 wickets in the previous match

IND vs BAN match expert tips for 2nd Test

Shubman Gill showcased his class in the previous Test, scoring his first Test hundred. Although he averages 33.76 in 12 Tests, Gill is one of the best players of spin in the world. Given his recent form and ability, Gill could be a brilliant addition to your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Mushfiqur Rahim, Virat Kohli (vc), Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (c), Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: Mushfiqur Rahim, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan (vc), Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

