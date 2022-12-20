BAN vs IND 2022: 3 records that can be broken during the 2nd Test in Dhaka 

Following a resounding win in the first Test, Team India will eye a clean sweep when they face Bangladesh in the final Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, starting on Thursday, December 22.

An all-round effort by KL Rahul and Co. saw them trounce the hosts by a huge margin of 188 in the opening Test, which was played in Chattogram between December 14 and 18.

The Indian team proved too much for Bangladesh in the first Test and will look to continue their momentum to keep their hopes alive of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test starts on December 22nd!!!! India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test starts on December 22nd!!!! https://t.co/Q77y9HYOVh

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will expect a much more collective performance from their troops and fancy giving India a run for their money in Dhaka.

The upcoming second Test will also provide opportunities for both teams to create and break a slew of records. Let's take a look at the top three records that can be broken in the second Test between Bangladesh and India.

#1 Axar Patel can become the fastest Indian bowler to pick up 50 Test wickets

While it took a few years for Axar Patel to get into the Indian Test side, the left-arm spinner has made it count since his maiden Test match against England in Chennai last year.

In just the seven Tests he has played so far, Axar has picked up a total of 44 wickets at a brilliant average of 13. If the Gujarat-born all-rounder manages to scalp six more wickets in the upcoming Test against Bangladesh, he will earn the record for being the fastest Indian bowler to pick up 50 Test wickets.

His teammate Ravichandran Ashwin currently holds the record after the off-spinner scalped his 50th Test wicket in his ninth match, which came against England in 2012.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara needs 16 more runs to reach to 7000 Test runs

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #india Cheteshwar Pujara finally gets his Test century after 52 innings Cheteshwar Pujara finally gets his Test century after 52 innings ❤️🔥#CricketTwitter #india https://t.co/qnfrRX93tg

India's best batter in the previous game, Cheteshwar Pujara, made a valiant 203-ball 90 in the first innings before scoring his 19th Test ton in the second essay.

The Rajkot-born lad is on the verge of breaching the 7000-run mark as he needs just 16 more runs to reach the landmark. So far, in his 97 Tests, the right-hander has amassed 6984 at an average of 44.43.

If Pujara manages to reach 7000 Test runs in Dhaka, he will become only the seventh Indian and also the sixth fastest Indian to achieve the feat.

#3 Mohammed Siraj can become the pacer with most international wickets for India in 2022

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Mohammed Siraj appreciation post Mohammed Siraj appreciation post 🔥🇮🇳 https://t.co/O2xMQQylb5

One of India's most consistent bowlers in recent times, Mohammed Siraj can achieve a significant personal milestone in the Dhaka Test.

If the Hyderabadi speedster takes at least a single wicket in the upcoming Test, he will become the pacer with the most international wickets for India in 2022.

Siraj has picked up a total of 39 international wickets (eight in Tests, 24 in ODIs, and seven in T20Is) so far this year, and is India's joint-highest wicket-taking pacer across formats in 2022.

Siraj is most likely to get his 40th international scalp of the year in the next Test and leapfrog Jasprit Bumrah, who has also 39 international wickets to his name in 2022.

