Deep Dasgupta picks his PlayerzPot 11 for IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Deep Dasgupta has made his fantasy team picks for the first India-England ODI. The cricketer-turned-commentator revealed his top picks, explaining the thought process behind his fantasy team.

Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ben Stokes were the top picks on the PlayerzPot app ahead of the series opener. While Deep Dasgupta agreed with the app’s assessment, he also explained that Jason Roy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar may perform well in the first game.

“I agree with the PlayerzPot top picks. They all are match winners. The day they play well, they usually get their team over the line. Ben Stokes is someone who contributes with both bat and ball. Jason Roy has looked in good touch for England as well, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s form is a big plus for India,” Dasgupta said.

Deep Dasgupta’s Fantasy playing XI

Deep Dasgupta went with Jos Buttler as his captain for the first ODI. Rishabh Pant occupied the other wicket-keeper’s slot. Dasgupta suggested that Jonny Bairstow could replace Pant if the youngster is rested for the first match.

Coming to the batsmen, Deep Dasgupta selected three players in his fantasy team. He backed Eoin Morgan to come good in the 50-over format after an indifferent T20I series. Star Indian duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were selected as well, with Kohli being Dasgupta’s vice-captain for the series opener.

Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya have been chosen to perform the all-rounder’s duties in Deep Dasgupta’s side.

Adil Rashid and Yuzvendra Chahal were selected as the two spinners by Deep Dasgupta. However, he was quick to explain that Kuldeep Yadav would replace Chahal if the latter didn't play in Pune. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur were his final two picks.

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler (c)

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (vc), Rohit Sharma, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Adil Rashid, Yuzvendra Chahal

How to make your PlayerzPot team?

PlayerzPot is a fantasy sports app that allows you to build your own team and win rewards. You can select players based on your sports knowledge, and compete with other players as well. Winners win real cash daily and also stand a chance to win PlayerzPot goodies.

For the first India vs England ODI, here are the rules you need to keep in mind while selecting your eleven.

1)The total value of the team cannot be more than 1000 gems.

2) Players have to be picked from four categories. They are wicket-keeper (1-4), batsmen (3-6), all-rounders (1-4) and bowlers (3-6).

3) A maximum of seven players can be selected from one team

4) The captain fetches x2 of the scored points, while the vice-captain gets x1.5 of the scored points

5) Players get runs for runs, boundaries, wickets, dot balls and maiden