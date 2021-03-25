IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

It is the second match of the three-match ODI series and it will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 26th March, 2021. The match will commence at 1:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports and stream live on Hotstar.

Preview

It was another all-round performance from Virat Kohli and co as they went 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. England put India under pressure on multiple occasions in the game but the hosts found ways to come out on top with both bat and ball.

England were good with the ball upfront and in the middle. They conceded just 39 runs in the powerplay and then in overs 31-40, they took three wickets and gave away just 46 runs. At one point, it looked like India might not even go past 300 and waste the platform laid by Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Virat Kohli (56). However, the brilliance of KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya that took India to 317 which was just about par on that surface in Pune.

Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy had set up the run chase beautifully as they helped England got off a mind-boggling start. They were 131/0 in 14 overs. However, one wicket turned the tide and it was a royal batting collapse and the visitors lost all their 10 wickets for just 116 runs. None of the other England batters got going and Moeen Ali was the only player apart from the openers to go past 30. Debutant Prasidh Krishna who was taken for plenty in his first spell came back strongly to finish with four wickets. Shardul Thakur once again picked up crucial scalps and took three wickets overall. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was excellent in the powerplay and in the back half of the innings. Krunal Pandya got some stick early on but returned to bowl an economical spell.

Thus, it was an all-round effort from India. The series is on the line in this second ODI. England have not lost successive bilateral ODI series’ since 2014.

Both sides have some injury concerns heading into the second game. Rohit Sharma was hit on the elbow while batting and didn’t take the field. Shreyas Iyer hurt his shoulder and he didn’t look comfortable at all. He may miss the rest of the series. Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan has a split webbing and got stitches. However, he is likely to play the second ODI while Sam Billings sprained his collarbone joint and he might miss the second game.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill/Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Advertisement

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings/Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli looked in ominous form in the first ODI and continued from where he left off in the T20I series. The Indian skipper scored a fluent 56 off 60 balls and looked set for a big one. However, that elusive hundred evaded him once again as Kohli holed out and threw it away. He now has three successive ODI half-centuries (he scored half-centuries in the last two ODIs in Australia) as well. Kohli is batting beautifully and he will be a top captaincy choice.

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow looked solid in the T20I series and constantly got good starts. He moved back to the top of the order as usual in the first ODI and looked in sublime touch. He smashed 94 off 66 balls to give England a blistering start. Thus, Bairstow will be a popular option as captain in fantasy teams.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

Advertisement

IND v ENG 2nd ODI Fan2Play Suggestions

2-Player Team

Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes

3-Player Team

KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid

4-Player Team

Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes

11-Player Team

Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Download Fan2Play Fantasy App now to get a Free Entry Contest for IND vs ENG 2nd ODI. Download Now.