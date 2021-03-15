IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

It is the third game of the five-match T20I series and it will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 16th March, 2021. The match will commence at 7:00 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Star Sports and stream live on Hotstar.

Preview

The ongoing series between India and England took a turn for the better as the hosts dismantled Eoin Morgan and co on Sunday. The Indians chased down 164 with relative ease and had debutant Ishan Kishan to thank for a superlative knock.

After making a few changes after a humbling loss in the first T20Is, the Indian bowlers came out with an improved bowling performance to limit the English. Led by star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Team India didn't let the English batsmen to flourish by any means. Barring Jason Roy, who scored 46 off 35 balls, none of the English batsmen were able to get going in the back end of the innings thanks to India's clever bowling effort. The likes of Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya used change of pace to good effect as India's ploy of going in with exactly five bowlers paid off on Sunday.

However, it wasn't all rosy for the Indians with the bat. Star opener KL Rahul had to depart with scoring, adding pressure on Virat Kohli. However, Ishan Kishan's blitzkrieg ensured India were never behind in the chase. He was well complemented by his captain, who top-scored with a 49-ball 73. The English had to no answer to Kishan's onslaught in the middle-overs, leaving them with a lot of room for improvement and some changes to ponder ahead of the third T20I.

The series is evenly poised at one-all with either side showing what they are capable of in this format. Despite the hosts not being at full strength, India's depth stands out making it difficult for Eoin Morgan and co. However, the Englishmen cannot be taken lightly especially with a batting unit that boasts of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in it. While both sides look evenly matched on paper, India holds the edge ahead in what promises to be a cracking T20I on Tuesday.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Advertisement

Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is finally back amongst the runs for Team India. The Indian captain paved the way for a series-levelling win on Sunday with an unbeaten 73. During the course of his match-winning knock, Kohli also crossed the 3000-run mark in T20Is, holding him in good stead ahead of this game. With Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant capable of scoring at the rate of knots, Kohli can now play his natural game as seen in the previous match. In addition, Kohli is perhaps the most consistent batsman in this format with an average of 50.86 and will definitely look to add more runs to his tally of 3001 runs in this much-awaited clash at the Motera.

Eoin Morgan

In a batting unit comprising of Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan is often overlooked. He strikes at 139 in the T20I format and has much-needed experience to fall back on as well. However, the southpaw showed glimpses of his ability with a 20-ball 28. His absence in the death overs was felt by the English although Morgan isn't one to make the same mistake again. One of England's better players of spin, Morgan has the tools to go ballistic at the Motera with his battle against Chahal being one to keep an eye out for on Tuesday.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

Advertisement

2-Player Team

Virat Kohli, Jofra Archer

3-Player Team

Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

4-Player Team

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid

11-Player Team

Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Download Fan2Play Fantasy App now to get a Free Entry Contest for IND vs ENG 3rd T20I. Download Now