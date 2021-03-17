IND vs ENG, 4th T20I – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

It is the fourth match of the five-match T20I series and it will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 18th March, 2021. The match will commence at 7:00 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports and stream live on Hotstar.

Preview

The T20I series has followed a set pattern and template. Win the toss, field first, pick up wickets regularly, restrict the opposition to a below par total and chase it down easily in the end. England have done that twice and India have done it once.

After the first two T20Is which was won by England and India respectively, there was nothing new in the third game. India were sent into bat first and lost three wickets in the powerplay once again. But it was a Virat Kohli masterclass. The Indian skipper steadied the ship first and went bonkers at the death. He went from 28 off 29 balls to finish 77 not out from just 46 balls. It was Kohli’s knock that took India to a respectable total of 156/6 and that was despite scoring 69 runs in the last five overs. Mark Wood was once again brilliant as he rattled the Indian top-order with sheer pace. All the other bowlers played a decent part as well.

With the bat, it was the Jos Buttler show for England as the wicket-keeper batsman took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. He smashed an unbeaten 83 and almost single-handedly took England over the line. India’s bowling blew hot and cold. They started well with the new ball but the tide turned and there was no stopping Buttler. Washington Sundar who was the last bowler to be brought into the attack in this game was India’s best bowler. The off-spinner bowled four overs and returned with figures of 1/26.

Thus, England take a 2-1 lead in this five-match T20I series. The turnaround is very short and the fourth T20I will be played in less than 48 hours. England have not won a T20I series against India since 2014 and this may be a chance to wrap things up and correct that record.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali/Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Advertisement

Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has regained form and he has batted beautifully in the last couple of games. After scoring that unbeaten 73 in the run-chase of 165, the Indian skipper backed it up with a fine 77 not out in the third T20I. It was a slightly two-paced track and most batters struggled. However, it seemed like Kohli was batting on a different pitch and he looked in ominous form. Thus, Kohli will be a very popular captaincy option.

Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan hasn’t really got going in this series. The England No. 3 did get decent starts in all the three games but he hasn’t been able to kick on and get that big score. He is known to get the big scores and Malan has the ability to score fifties at a regular basis. Thus, expect him to bounce back in the fourth T20I and a big score could be around the corner.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

IND v ENG 4th T20I Fan2Play Team

2-Player Team

Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler

3-Player Team

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma, Mark Wood, Jos Buttler

4-Player Team

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid

11-Player Team

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Dawid Malan, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Mark Wood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Download Fan2Play Fantasy App now to get a Free Entry Contest for IND vs ENG 4th T20I. Download Now