IND vs ENG, 5th T20I – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

It is the fifth match of the five-match T20I series and it will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 20th March, 2021. The match will commence at 7:00 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports and stream live on Hotstar.

It’s been a riveting series so far and it has swayed like a pendulum after every game. It was England first before India pulled one back. England took the series lead and India levelled it once again and now, the series finale is setup beautifully. What’s more is that the toss factor and the chasing trend was broken in the fourth T20I.

After three one-sided matches, the fourth one was an enthralling encounter and till the final over, the pressure was on both sides. Both teams will be pretty happy where they are at the moment, given the T20 World Cup is only a little over six months away.

India have ticked quite a few boxes in this series even though they lost a couple of games comfortably. Shreyas Iyer’s form and adaptability has been a big plus. The inclusion of the two newbies in Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav and them grabbing their chance has been another big positive. Hardik Pandya is back to bowling full tilt and is bowling four overs regularly. His performance in the fourth game was splendid. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return from injury and back to full fitness is also a big sigh of relief for the Indian camp. With one game to go, the only area of concern for India will be at the top where KL Rahul hasn’t clicked and has had four failures while Rohit Sharma hasn’t got going either.

As far as the England are concerned, they will be relatively happy as well. Playing hosts in these conditions a few months before the T20 World Cup is a massive learning curve, something which skipper Eoin Morgan has constantly stressed upon. The batting has shaped up well but the problem for them has been the inability to convert starts. Barring Jos Buttler who scored 83 in the third T20I, no other England batsman has got a half-century in this series. Mark Wood and Jofra Archer have combined to form a lethal pace duo with Adil Rashid as the attacking leggie. Chris Jordan who has been inconsistent in this series can be a decent complement alongside Ben Stokes.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran/Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma hasn’t really got going in this T20I series. He was rested for the first couple of games but in the last two games, he has combined to score 27 runs. However, the Indian white-ball vice-captain is someone who can get the big scores and he was in stupendous form in the Test series. Hence, he can be expected to bounce back and could be a top captaincy choice.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has clicked in one out of the four games so far and in that, he single-handedly won the game for England. That is the kind of impact the wicket-keeper batsman has in this England white-ball side. In T20Is, he opens the batting and is the game-changer at the top of the order. He has been striking the ball well but just hasn’t been able to convert his starts. Thus, Buttler could be a good captaincy option as well.

