IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for 1st Test Match – January 25, 2024

The first Test of the five-match series between India and England will be start at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will miss the services of Virat Kohl, who has withdrawn from the first two Tests due to personal reasons. Rajat Patidar, who recently returned after an eight-month injury layoff, has been named as Kohli's replacement.

Dhruv Jurel will make his Test debut, while the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin remain in the squad in the absence of the key fast pacer Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, England led by Ben Stokes, will feature the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood, Zak Crawley, and Ben Duckett. However, Harry Brook has withdrawn from the Test series due to personal reasons.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming IND vs ENG Dream11 match.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 9.0 credits

South Africa v India - 1st Test

Ravichandran Ashwin, the current No. 1-ranked Test bowler and No. 2-ranked all-rounder in the ICC rankings, recently played in Centurion during the South Africa tour, taking a wicket.

However, his last appearance against England in Tests was in 2021. He was named the Player of the Series for scoring 189 runs and taking 32 wickets in four Tests.

With an average of 28.59 against England, Ashwin is considered one of the top choices for the captain or vice-captain position in your IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Rohit Sharma (IND) - 8.5 credits

South Africa v India - 1st Test

Rohit Sharma has scored two half-centuries and a century in his last seven Test innings. His impressive performance extends to his last six innings against England as well.

Rohit has smashed 747 runs in nine games against England at an impressive average of 49.80 with the aid of two centuries and three half-centuries.

Considering his recent form and outstanding record against England, Rohit Sharma is indeed an ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain of your fantasy teams.

#1 Joe Root (ENG) - 9.0 credits

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match: Day Five

Joe Root has a strong affinity for batting on Indian pitches, evident from his remarkable average of 63.15 against India. He has recorded nine centuries and 10 half-centuries in 25 matches against the Men in Blue. Root has played 10 Tests in India, amassing 952 runs at an excellent average of 50.10, including two centuries and five half-centuries.

Furthermore, Root's recent performance in the last three innings has been notable, with two half-centuries. He has also taken three wickets.

Considering his current form and remarkable track record in India, Root is undoubtedly a top choice for the captain or vice-captain position in your IND vs ENG Dream11 team.