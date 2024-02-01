IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd Test match – February 2, 2024  

India and England are set to lock horns in the second Test of the five-match series on Friday, February 2. The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the contest.

England are currently leading the series 1-0 after winning the opening Test by 28 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Ollie Pope won the Player of the Match award for his knock of 196.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs ENG game:

#3 Joe Root (ENG) – 9 credits

England Net Session

Joe Root is known for his expertise to play quality spin-bowling, but he was not up to the mark in the Hyderabad Test after he got scores of 29 and two. However, Root showed his class with the ball as he picked up four wickets in the first innings.

If he finds his rhythm with the bat, he could cause a great amount of trouble for India. Fantasy users should pick him in their IND vs ENG Dream11 teams.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) – 9 credits

India v England - 1st Test Match: Day One

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets in the first Test and did a fair bit of damage with the ball in hand. Although he failed with the bat, the fact that he can be a dangerous batter cannot be undermined by any means.

Ashwin is also on the threshold of becoming the fastest Indian to reach the landmark of 500 Test wickets. He should be picked in IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Tom Hartley (ENG) – 6.5 credits

England Net Session

Tom Hartley turned out to be a tough nut to crack for the Indian team in the first Test. He picked up nine scalps, including a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. He also recorded the second-best figures by an English spinner on debut.

Hartley also chipped in with scores of 23 and 34, showing his potential with the bat. Fantasy users should pick him in the IND vs ENG Dream11 teams.

