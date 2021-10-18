IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's World T20 Warm-up match - October 18th, 2021

India and England will lock horns in Match No. 12 of the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up on Monday, October 18 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Indian players are fresh off playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League. Earlier, the BCCI named a 15-man squad where they made one change, replacing Axar Patel with Shardul Thakur. Earlier this year, India beat the Three Lions in the T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The T20 World Cup is also Virat Kohli’s last assignment as the skipper of India’s T20I team. The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer aren’t a part of the squad. The focus will also be on the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar.

England, led by Eoin Morgan, on the other hand, must be high on confidence after beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the bilateral series at home. Their skipper is a tad out of form, but other players are in decent enough form and the Brits can fancy their chances against India.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup, but the Three Lions have the firepower to make up for their absence. It remains to be seen if they can give Team India a run for their money on Monday.

On that note, here are the top three players you can pick as captain of your Dream11 team for this warm-up game between India and England.

#3 Jonny Bairstow (England)

Jonny Bairstow is expected to bat in the middle order and he’s a dangerous prospect with the bat in hand. In 57 T20Is, the right-hander has notched up 1143 runs at an average of 27.87 and a strike rate of 137.05.

He has reasonable numbers against India in T20I cricket. Bairstow has collected 174 runs from 10 games with a top score of an unbeaten 40. Most of his scores against India have been in the 20s.

#2 Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma is a brute force at the top of the order for Team India. The 34-year-old is the only batter to have scored as many as four T20I tons. He has averaged 32.54 from 110 T20Is since 2007.

Rohit recently played for the Mumbai Indians in the 2021 IPL and has shown good form at the top of the order. If the right-hander gets going, England could well and truly end up chasing leather.

#1 Virat Kohli (India)

India v England - 1st T20 International

Virat Kohli has been a stalwart for Team India at the top of the order. He doesn’t have a T20I century to his name, but he’s arguably been the most consistent batter for the Men in Blue in the tournament.

In 90 T20Is, the 32-year-old has averaged a stunning 52.65 with as many as 28 half-centuries to show for his efforts. He is expected to play a key role if India have to get past England in the warm-ups.

