IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between England and India is set to start at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday.

After a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Team India look to return to winning ways in the Test format. However, they face a resilient England team who are eyeing a successful end to their home season. All in all, a cracking game is in store between the two sides at Trent Bridge.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

ENG XI

Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope/Sam Curran, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Mark Wood

Match Details

IND vs ENG, 1st Test

Date and Time: 4th August 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge bares a lush green look in the build-up to the game, ideally helping the pacers. The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle before playing their shots. As the match progresses, the spinners will also get some turn, making for a good contest between the bat and ball.

However, inclement weather could have a say towards the end of the Test match, something both teams will need to keep an eye out for. Both sides will ideally look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the bowling-friendly conditions first up.

Today's IND vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant has had a terrific start to his Test career with hundreds in Australia and even in England. Given his attacking intent, Pant could have a profound impact on the game.

Batsmen

Virat Kohli: Indian captain Virat Kohli had a brilliant tour of England in 2018, acing the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. With Team India looking to make amends for the WTC final failure, Kohli will be key for the Indians.

Joe Root: Kohli's counterpart Joe Root has a decent record against India, averaging in excess of 50 in Tests. With his off-spin also likely to come into play, Root is a handy option to have in your IND vs ENG Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has developed into a valuable asset for India with both the bat and ball. Given his recent form with the bat and the slew of right-handers in the English batting unit, Jadeja is a must-have in your IND vs ENG Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Stuart Broad: Stuart Broad averages less than 25 with the ball at home in Tests. Handy with the bat as well, Broad could be a fine addition, given the pace-friendly conditions in store at Trent Bridge.

Mohammed Shami: Although Shami doesn't have the greatest of records in England, his explosive performances in the last year or so have made him the go-to bowler for Virat Kohli. One can bank on Shami getting a few wickets in this much-awaited Test match.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Stuart Broad (ENG)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Joe Root (ENG)

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Important stats for WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Rishabh Pant: 1403 runs in 21 Tests; Bat Average: 43.84

Joe Root: 1789 runs in 36 Test innings vs India; Bat Average: 54.2

Virat Kohli: 578 runs in 5 Tests vs England in 2018, Bat Average: 57.8

Ishant Sharma: 46 wickets in 21 Test innings in England, Bowl Average: 33.2

Stuart Broad: 40 wickets in 18 Test innings at Trent Bridge, Bowl Average: 22.2

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today

IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Rory Burns, Ravindra Jadeja, Daniel Lawrence, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Stuart Broad

IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Dom Sibley, Ravindra Jadeja, James Anderson, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Edited by Samya Majumdar