IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd Test

The third Test between India and England is set to start at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday.

Team India registered a stunning win in the previous Test to inch ahead in the five-match series. Although Virat Kohli and co. will eye another big win, England will look to bounce back in emphatic fashion in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket in Leeds.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

ENG XI

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wk), Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Sam Curran

Match Details

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test

Date and Time: 25th August 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at Headingley with ample help on offer for the bowlers. As is the case in most venues around the United Kingdom, the pacers should get the ball to move around, keeping the batsmen on their toes. The spinners should get some purchase of the surface as well, making for a good contest on the backend of the Test match. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today's IND vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Although Jonny Bairstow has been fairly consistent with the bat, he is yet to convert his starts into big ones. With the English middle-order batter playing in front of his home crowd in Leeds, one can back Bairstow to get some runs against the Indians.

Batsmen

Virat Kohli: Much like Bairstow, Virat Kohli is also due for a big knock for the Indians. Given his ability and experience of the English conditions, Kohli should be a good addition to your IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Joe Root: Joe Root has been sensational with the bat for England with his 180-run knock in the previous game being one for the ages. He would love to continue his fine form in the third Test as he looks to lead his side to a big win in front of his home crowd in Leeds.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Although Ravindra Jadeja hasn't been required much with the ball in the series, his batting ability has certainly added value to the Indian unit. However, spin is expected to play a part in the second half of the Test, making Jadeja a handy option at Headingley.

Bowlers

James Anderson: James Anderson has been England's best bet on the bowling front and hasn't missed a beat with the new ball in hand. With a couple of key fast bowlers already missing out, the onus will be on Anderson to deliver the goods against Virat Kohli and co.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami's relentless accuracy and ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures of a game makes him a must-have in your IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team. Adding his handy batting ability only sweetens the deal for him and his chances of accumulating a heap of points in the third Test.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jaspit Bumrah (IND): 322 points

Joe Root (ENG): 494 points

Lokesh Rahul (IND): 312 points

Important stats for IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root: 2175 runs in 40 Test innings vs India

Jasprit Bumrah: 12 wickets in this series, Bowl Average: 18.50

James Anderson: 26 wickets in 14 Test innings in 2021

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ollie Robinson

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Sam Curran

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, James Anderson, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ollie Robinson

Captain: Ollie Robinson. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

