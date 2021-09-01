IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th Test

The fourth Test between India and England is set to take place at the Kia Oval in London on Thursday.

After a slow start to the series, England bounced back with an emphatic performance in Leeds to level the series. As they eye another win, the hosts encounter a wounded Indian side looking to make amends for their horror show in the previous game. With some of the best players in the game in Joe Root and Virat Kohli set to feature in the Test, a mouthwatering clash beckons in London.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

ENG XI

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Daniel Lawrence, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Craig Overton

Match Details

IND vs ENG, 4th Test

Date and Time: 2nd September 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

Although a good batting pitch beckons at the Kia Oval, there should be enough in the pitch to keep the bowlers interested. The new ball should offer some swing and extra bounce early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The batsmen will look to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. The spinners will come into play on the backend of the Test, which could force teams to pick an extra tweaker. Both teams will look to bowl first and make good use of the conditions upon winning the toss.

Today's IND vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: With Jos Buttler unavailable for the rest of the series, Jonny Bairstow is set to don the wicketkeeping gloves for England. However, it is his batting that will be in focus, with the middle-order batsman due for a big score against in the series.

Batsmen

Virat Kohli: Star batsman Virat Kohli found some form in the previous game, but he has struggled against the likes of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson. The Indian skipper will be itching to come good and help his team win the fourth Test.

Joe Root: While Kohli has had a tough start to the series, Joe Root has been the talk of the town with three centuries in as many matches. With form on his side and the ability to score big runs, Root is a must-have in your IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Although Ravindra Jadeja has blown hot and cold so far with the ball, his contributions with the bat have been crucial for India. With the pitch expected to help the spinners, Jadeja will be key for the Indians in the backend of this Test match.

Bowlers

James Anderson: James Anderson has been brilliant with the new ball, with his spell on the opening day of the previous Test setting the tone for an emphatic England win. With the veteran showing no signs of fatigue or age, Anderson is one to watch out for in this game.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has been India's best bowler in the series, but he couldn't exactly fire in the previous Test. However, Bumrah will be key with his clever swing bowling and variations, making him a must-have in your IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jaspit Bumrah (IND): 375 points

Joe Root (ENG): 657 points

Ollie Robinson (ENG): 353 points

Important stats for IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root: 507 runs in 3 Tests in this series, Bat Average: 126.75

Jasprit Bumrah: 14 wickets in this series, Bowl Average: 20.07

Ollie Robinson: 16 wickets in this series, SR: 43.81

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today

IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Dawid Malan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Shami

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Ollie Robinson

IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Rory Burns, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Siraj

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Ollie Robinson

Edited by Samya Majumdar