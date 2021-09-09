IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th Test

The fifth Test between India and England is set to start at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

After a thrilling win at the Kia Oval, Team India stormed to an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Although the visitors will be eyeing an outright series win in the final Test, England will look to level the proceedings and end the English summer on a high, making for a good contest in Manchester.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah

ENG XI

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Jack Leach

Match Details

IND vs ENG, 5th Test

Date and Time: 10th September 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at Old Trafford with the spinners expected to play a significant role in the match. While the batters will be wary of movement off the surface against the new ball, they should feel at ease once they get their eyes in. As the Test progresses, the spinners will play a major role, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down with each passing day.

Today's IND vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant is back amongst the runs after a decisive fifty in the second innings of the fourth Test. With form on his side, Pant should get the nod over the likes of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow in your fantasy team for this game.

Batsmen

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has shown signs of form in the last few Tests with a couple of fifties to his name. He is due for a big knock in this series and given his talent, Kohli is a must-have in your IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Joe Root: Speaking of must-have players, Joe Root has been England's best batsman in the series with over 500 runs to his name. Given the form that he is in, Root can be banked upon to score more runs in this game.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has excelled as a batsman in the series, even earning promotion to number five in the batting line-up. Adding in his bowling prowess only sweetens the deal, making Jadeja a handy inclusion in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ollie Robinson: Ollie Robinson's swing bowling has been the talk of the town, with the lanky pacer churning out consistent performances throughout the series. With Robinson also being a handy batsman, he should deliver some points in this game.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has been India's best bowler in the series with his ability to set batsmen up and lure them into traps being highly valued. Given the form that he is in, he is a must-have in your IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jaspit Bumrah (IND): 501 points

Joe Root (ENG): 749 points

Ollie Robinson (ENG): 462 points

Important stats for IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root: 564 runs in 4 Tests in this series, Bat Average: 94.00

Jasprit Bumrah: 18 wickets in this series, Bowl Average: 20.83

Chris Woakes: 7 wickets and 68 runs in the previous Test at Kia Oval

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today

IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Haseeb Hameed, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Ollie Robinson and Shardul Thakur

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Haseeb Hameed, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Ollie Robinson and Ravi Ashwin

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja. Vice-Captain: Haseeb Hameed

Edited by Samya Majumdar