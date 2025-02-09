IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England tour of India 2025, 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI match of the England tour of India 2025 will see India (IND) squaring off against England (ENG) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India started the ODI series with a win. They won the 1st ODI match against England by 4 wickets. England batted first and smashed 248 runs thanks to Jos Buttler and Harry Brook. India chased the target in just 38.4 overs as Shubman Gill played a crucial innings of 87 runs. Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer smashed half centuries and contributed to the win.

These two teams have played a total of 108 head-to-head matches. England have won 44 matches, while India managed to win 59 matches. 2 matches ended with draws while 3 matches ended in no results.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The 2nd ODI match of the England tour of India 2025 will be played on February 9 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI Match

Date and Time: 9th February 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The pitch at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. The last ODI match played here was between West Indies and India back in 2019, where a total of 631 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

IND vs ENG Form Guide

IND - W

ENG - L

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Shami, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

IND vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 5074 runs in just 182 matches. Phil Salt is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Shubman Gill is in top-notch form and can once again trouble England bowlers. He smashed 87 runs in the last match. Joe Root is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Hardik Pandya has already smashed 1778 runs and taken 84 wickets in 87 ODI matches. Ravindra Jadeja is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Mohammad Shami

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mohammad Shami and Jofra Archer. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Mohammad Shami is in good form and has already taken 196 wickets in 102 ODI matches. Harshith Rana is another good bowler for today's match.

IND vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is the most crucial pick from India as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 12 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match against England.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is one of the most crucial picks from the Indian squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role both with bat and ball in today's match. He has already smashed 1778 runs and smashed 84 wickets in just 87 ODI matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI Match

Hardik Pandya

Jos Buttler

Axar Patel

Shubman Gill

Ravindra Jadeja

India vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, P Salt

Batters: S Gill, S Iyer

All-rounders: H Pandya, J Bethell, R Jadeja, A Patel

Bowlers: M Shami, J Archer, H Rana

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, P Salt

Batters: S Gill, S Iyer, J Root, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: H Pandya, J Bethell, R Jadeja, A Patel

Bowlers: J Archer

