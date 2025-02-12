IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England tour of India 2025, 3rd ODI

The third ODI match of the England tour of India 2025 will see India (IND) lock horns with England (ENG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

India have already won the series and will now be eyeing to cleansweep the visitors. India won the 2nd ODI match by four wickets as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed 119 runs and 60 runs respectively. India won the 1st ODI match of the series by the same margin of four wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 109 head-to-head matches. England have won 44 matches, while India managed to win 60 matches. Two matches ended with draws while three matches ended in no results.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The third ODI match of the England tour of India 2025 will be played on February 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Match

Date and Time: 12 February 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. The last ODI match played here was World Cup Final between Australia and India back in 2023, where a total of 481 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

IND vs ENG Form Guide

IND - W W

ENG - L L

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Shami, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Adil Rashid, and Saqib Mahmood.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 5108 runs in just 183 matches. Phil Salt is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Gill is in excellent form and can once again trouble England bowlers. He has smashed 146 runs in the last two matches. Joe Root is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Jadeja has already scored 23 runs and taken six wickets in the last two ODI matches. Liam Livingstone is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Adil Rashid

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mohammad Shami and Adil Rashid. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Shami is in good form and has already taken 197 wickets in 103 ODI matches. Harshith Rana is another good bowler for today's match.

IND vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is the most crucial pick from India as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings with Rohit Sharma and is in excellent form. He has smashed 146 runs in the last two matches.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is one of the most crucial picks from the Indian squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He played a match winning knock of 119 runs in just 90 balls in the last ODI match.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Match

Jos Buttler

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Joe Root

Phil Salt

India vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler, P Salt

Batters: S Gill, S Iyer, J Root, R Sharma, B Duckett

All-rounders: L Livingstone, R Jadeja, A Patel

Bowlers: A Rashid

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler, P Salt, KL Rahul

Batters: S Gill, S Iyer, J Root, R Sharma, B Duckett, V Kohli

All-rounders: H Pandya

Bowlers: M Shami

