IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India Tour of England 2025, 1st Test

The first Test match of the India Tour of England 2025 will see India (IND) squaring off against England (ENG) at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. Here's all you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

England won their last test match against Zimbabwe by an innings and 45 runs. Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, and Ben Duckett were the centurions for the hosts. India, on the other hand, will be playing a young new team in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. India played their last test series against Australia, which they lost by 3-1, as Australia won the last test by six wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 136 head-to-head matches. England have won 51 matches while India have won 35. A total of 50 matches ended in draws.

Ad

Trending

IND vs ENG Match Details

The first Test match of the India Tour of England 2025 will be played on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Match

Date and Time: 20th June 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley in Leeds is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the pitch tends to slow down in the third and fourth innings. There are equal opportunities for both pacers and spinners at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match today. The last test match played here was between Australia and England, where a total of 978 runs were scored at a loss of 37 wickets.

Ad

IND vs ENG Form Guide

IND - Will be playing their first match

ENG - Will be playing their first match

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir

Ad

IND vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent test matches. Jamie Smith is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Joe Root

Ben Duckett and Joe Root are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Joe Root is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the domestic season. Yashasvi Jaiswal is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Ben Stokes

Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Ben Stokes will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. K Nitish Reddy is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Chris Woakes and Jasprit Bumrah. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Jasprit Bumrah was in great form in the recent test matches. Brydon Carse is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

IND vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Joe Root

Joe Root is one of the most crucial picks from England as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in the middle. He was in top notch form in the recent test matches.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most crucial picks from India as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will handle the bowling unit of India and is once again expected to trouble English batters.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for IND vs ENG, 1st Test Match

Jasprit Bumrah

Joe Root

KL Rahul

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ben Stokes

India vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Pant

Ad

Batters: J Root, S Gill, B Duckett, H Brook, Y Jaiswal, KL Rahul

All-rounders: B Stokes, R Jadeja

Bowlers: C Woakes, J Bumrah

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Pant

Ad

Batters: J Root, S Sudharsan, B Duckett, H Brook, Y Jaiswal, KL Rahul

All-rounders: B Stokes

Bowlers: C Woakes, J Bumrah, B Carse

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news