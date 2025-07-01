IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India Tour of England 2025, 2nd Test

The second Test match of the India Tour of England 2025 will see India (IND) squaring off against England (ENG) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2. Here's all you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India became the first ever team to lose a Test match after five centuries in the first one in the five-match series at Leeds. England comfortably won the first Test match by five wickets. With Jasprit Bumrah sure of missing today's match, the Indian bowling lineup needs to up their game, otherwise the hosts will add another win to their name.

These two teams have played a total of 137 head-to-head matches. England have won 52 matches while India have won 35. A total of 50 matches ended in draws.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The second Test match of the India Tour of England 2025 will be played on July 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Match

Date and Time: 2nd July 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston in Birmingham is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the pitch tends to slow down in the third and fourth innings. There are equal opportunities for both pacers and spinners at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match today. The last test match played here was between West Indies and England, where a total of 920 runs were scored at a loss of 30 wickets.

IND vs ENG Form Guide

IND - L

ENG - W

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Akashdeep, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir

IND vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent test matches. He smashed 252 runs in the last test match. Jamie Smith is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

KL Rahul

Ben Duckett and KL Rahul are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Ben Duckett is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the domestic season. He smashed 211 runs in the last test match. Yashasvi Jaiswal is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Ben Stokes

Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Ben Stokes will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 53 runs and took five wickets in the last test match. Shradul Thakur is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Josh Tongue

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Josh Tongue and Prasidh Krishna. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Josh Tongue was in great form in the recent test matches. He smashed 11 runs and took seven wickets in the last test match. Brydon Carse is another good bowler for today's match.

IND vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is one of the most crucial picks from India as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He smashed 252 runs in the last test match.

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett is one of the most crucial picks from England as the pitch is expected to support batters. He is currently being named as the best all-format player in England. He smashed 211 runs in the last test match against India.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Match

Joe Root

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Ben Duckett

Rishabh Pant

India vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Pant

Batters: J Root, S Gill, B Duckett, O Pope, Y Jaiswal, KL Rahul

All-rounders: B Stokes

Bowlers: J Tongue, B Carse

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Pant

Batters: J Root, S Gill, B Duckett, O Pope, Y Jaiswal, KL Rahul, H Brook

All-rounders: B Stokes

Bowlers: J Tongue, P Krishna

