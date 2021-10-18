IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

India (IND) will lock horns with England (ENG) in a warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Monday.

After an eventful Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Team India are back in action with the ICC T20 World Cup firmly in their sights. However, they come across an equally impressive England side who will be looking to finalize their squad combination ahead of the mega ICC event. With both teams looking to get some much-needed time in the middle, an entertaining game of cricket beckons in Dubai.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravi Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood

Match Details

IND vs ENG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 12

Date and Time: 18th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track beckons at the ICC Academy, the bowlers also likely to get some help. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions, with run-scoring being relatively easy against the hard new ball. The pitch should slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew coming into play in the second half of the match. 150-160 should be par at this venue, with wickets in hand being the key for both sides.

Today’s IND vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler returns to action for England and would love to be at his best in the warm-up match. Buttler is one of the more explosive batters in the English batting unit and should be one to watch out for in today's game.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Indian captain Virat Kohli is bound to be a popular pick in most IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy teams and rightly so. Kohli has been in fairly decent form and is likely to bat at the top of the order, which should give him the chance to maximize his potential with the bat in hand.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone comes into the game on the back of some lean performance for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, he has done well in English colors despite batting in the lower order. With his handy bowling ability also bound to come into play, Livingstone is an useful addition to any IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn't have a great IPL season, he showed glimpses of his ability in the UAE leg. Apart from his insicive swing bowling, Bhuvneshwar will be key for India in the death overs as well, something we should see in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Tymal Mills (ENG)

Important stats for IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli - 3159 runs in 89 T20Is, Bat Average: 52.65

Jasprit Bumrah - 59 wickets in 49 T20I innings, Bowl Average: 20.25

Jos Buttler - 1871 runs in 82 T20I matches, SR: 139.84

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today

IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tymal Mills and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Hardik Pandya, Chris Jordan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tymal Mills and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: KL Rahul

Edited by Samya Majumdar