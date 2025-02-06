IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for England tour of India 2025, 1st ODI

The first ODI of the England tour of India 2025 will see India (IND) square off against England (ENG) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Here's all you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, playing Xs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

India won the T20I series 4-1 and will look to win the ODI series too. India lost their last ODI series 2-0 to Sri Lanka. England, meanwhile, lost their last ODI series 2-1 and their last ODI by eight wickets.

The two teams have played 107 head-to-head matches. England have won 44, while India have won 58. Two matches ended with draws, while three ended in no-results.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The first ODI of the England tour of India 2025 will be played on February 6 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, at 1:30 p.m. IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IND vs ENG, 1st ODI Match

Date and Time: February 6, 2025; 1:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in the initial overs. The last ODI here between Australia and India in 2019 saw 492 runs scored for the loss of 20 wickets.

IND vs ENG Form Guide

IND - Will be playing their first match of the series

ENG - Will be playing their first match of the series

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

IND

No injury update

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

ENG

No injury update

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler

Buttler was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He bats in the top order and has scored 5022 runs in 181 matches. KL Rahul is another good option.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Joe Root and Virat Kohli are the two best batter picks. Joe Root is in top form and could trouble the Indian bowlers. He has scored 6522 runs and taken 27 wickets in 171 matches. Rohit Sharma is another good option.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Liam Livingstone and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks. Hardik Pandya has scored 1769 runs and taken 84 wickets in 86 ODIs. Ravindra Jadeja is another good option.

Bowlers

Mohammad Shami

The top bowler picks are Mohammad Shami and Arshdeep Singh. Shami is in good form and has taken 195 wickets in 101 ODIs. Varun Chakaravarthy is another good option.

IND vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Hardik Pandya

Pandya is the most crucial pick from India, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He bats in the top order and completes his quota of overs.

Virat Kohli

Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from the Indian batting unit. He's in top notch form and expected to play a key role with the bat in today's match. He has scored 13906 runs in 295 ODIs at an average of around 58.

Five must-picks for IND vs ENG, First ODI Match

Hardik Pandya

Jos Buttler

Virat Kohli

Joe Root

Mohammad Shami

India vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs England Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler, KL Rahul

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, J Root

All-rounders: H Pandya, L Livingstone, R Jadeja

Bowlers: M Shami, B Carse, A Singh

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler

Batters: S Gill, V Kohli, J Root

All-rounders: H Pandya, L Livingstone, R Jadeja, W Sundar

Bowlers: M Shami, A Rashid, V Chakravarthy

