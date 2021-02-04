IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st Test - Feb 5th, 2021

The first Test between India and England starts this Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

This game marks the return of international cricket in India after nearly a year. The hosts come into this series on the back of a stunning win against Australia, despite the unavailability of Virat Kohli.

With the Indian captain back following his paternity leave, the hosts are well-equipped to take on the Englishmen in the four-match Test series.

Although they will miss Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, the Indians have proven that the quality in their reserves is unrivalled, and will definitely give Joe Root and co. a run for their money.

Speaking of the English Test side, they come into this series with a clean sweep of Sri Lanka in their own den. Joe Root was at his sublime best as he, along with the spin duo of Dom Bess and Jack Leach, paved the way for a historic series win.

But the challenge of the mighty Indians is a class apart. And they will need the likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer to be at their best if they are to come anywhere near to upsetting the apple cart.

India will walk into the series as the undeniable favorites and would be hoping to seal a place in the final of the World Test Championship 2021. But, the English cannot be taken lightly at all with a well-balanced roster at their disposal.

With two quality sides taking centre-stage in Chepauk, an entertaining start to the Test series beckons come Friday.

Squads to choose from

Advertisement

India

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

England

Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

Predicted Playing 11

India

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

England

Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Joe Root(C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali/Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad

Match Details

Match: India vs England, 1st Test

Date: February 5, 2021, at 9:30 AM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

Spin is expected to play a major role at the Chepauk, although there should be enough help for the pacers as well.

The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before unfurling their attacking instincts. Batting should be relatively easy during the first three days after which the pitch should deteriorate.

Both teams will want to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront, with no rain predicted during this game.

IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Dom Sibley, Joe Root, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara, Vice-Captain: Ravi Ashwin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara, Vice-Captain: Joe Root